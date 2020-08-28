Global Automotive Seat Cover Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material, Fabric, Sales channel, Vehicle type and by Region.

Global Automotive Seat Cover Market was valued US$ 56.0Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 77.0Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.06%.



Automotive seat cover protects the original seat upholstery from wear and adds a custom look to a vehicle’s interior. Seat cover can help to maintain the resale value of the vehicle and maximize the comfort of the driver and passengers.

Driving factors of the automotive seat cover market are growing the number of young consumers is boosting the sales of automotive seat covers, also increase in sales of luxury vehicles is also fuelling the demand for automotive seat covers. The automotive seat cover market is witnessing the rising trend of innovation redefining its prospects for the future. Moreover, seat covers are not mandatory by any regulatory body governing the automotive industry around the world, and usage is directly dependent on vehicle-user preference, which is major restraint for the automotive seat cover market globally.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22647

Tricot fabric dominates the automotive seat cover market. Tricot fabric type is widely used in the Asia Pacific, as it can be weaved at high speeds and hence, enables high production efficiency. The double needle bar raschel fabric is predictable to witness high global demand, as it provides good aesthetic value.

The passenger vehicle segment leading the automotive seat cover market. A major expansion of the segment is owing to the high production of passenger vehicles. Passenger vehicle users are more concerned about comfort and esthetic arrival of their vehicle’s interior.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the automotive seat cover market globally during the forecast period, owing to the higher production of vehicles and rise in vehicle export in the region. Countries such as China and India are across the prominent global manufacturers of automobiles. Also, expansion of transport & logistic is another factor boosting the sales and production of vehicles in the region.

Global automotive seat cover market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global automotive seat cover market, Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Johnson Controls, Toyota Boshoku, EuWe Group, FU Group, Petoskey Plastics, CalTrend, Premier Products, GACC, Tianhong, V&V, Huazhi, Tianmei, Shunye, Boyuan, Feida, Shengqixiong, Marutaka, TB Kawashima, Sansho, BeijingLihaiyunda, ShenzhenShiyantianjiangfu, RongchengWanyou, TiantaiXingqiba.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22647

Scope of Global Automotive Seat Cover Market

Global Automotive Seat Cover Market, by Material

• Leather

• Nylon Fabric

• Faux Vinyl

• PVC Fabric

• Vinyl Fabric

Global Automotive Seat Cover Market, by Fabric

• Flat Woven

• Woven Velour

• Tricot

• Double Needle Bar Raschel

• Circular Knit

Global Automotive Seat Cover Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Seat Cover Market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

o LCV

o HCV

o Buses & Coaches

Global Automotive Seat Cover Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Seat Cover Market

• Lear Corporation

• Faurecia

• Johnson Controls

• Toyota Boshoku

• EuWe Group

• FU Group

• Petoskey Plastics

• CalTrend

• Premier Products

• GACC

• Tianhong

• V&V

• Huazhi

• Tianmei

• Shunye

• Boyuan

• Feida

• Shengqixiong

• Marutaka

• TB Kawashima

• Sansho

• BeijingLihaiyunda

• ShenzhenShiyantianjiangfu

• RongchengWanyou

• TiantaiXingqiba

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Seat Cover Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Seat Cover Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Seat Cover Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Seat Cover Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Seat Cover Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Seat Cover by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Seat Cover Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Seat Cover Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-seat-cover-market/22647/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com