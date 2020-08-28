Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Seat, Vehicle and Region.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market was valued US$ 19.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 28.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.88 % during a forecast period.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market: Overview

We live in an era where our lives are extremely dependent on automobiles, and need to improve the security of infrastructure in automobiles, since it increases the number of vehicle users globally. Though, the expansion of vehicles with advanced safety measures may lead to unawareness in the use of seat belts. It means that, although ‘quantity’ may drive growth, it is ‘quality’ that will drive consumer kindness. Manufacturers are cashing in on this chance by emerging new technologies and working on enhancing overall user experience.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market: Drivers and Restraints

The automotive seat belt retractor market is driven by new inventions and technologies. Significant players are engaging in research and development activities to come up with solutions that not only offer greater safety, but also economically feasible. For instance, ZF Friedrichshafen AG industrialised a control retractor for the seat belt system which is light in weight, compact, and accumulated with new software functions. These factors drive the market share of automotive seat belt retractor during the forecast period.

On the other hand, throughout a crash, the complete seat belt system gets damaged, and the replacement of a single part is not conceivable. Furthermore, faulty of the seat belt system requires the replacement of the entire seat belt system. Replacing the automotive seat belt retractor along with seat belt is extremely critical, and acquires a high cost of replacement.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of technology, the emergency locking retractors segment accounted a projecting share of the automotive seat belt retractor market. Preference of manufacturers to install affectations and load-limiters in association with emergency locking retractors has enhanced the emergency locking retractors segment in the automotive seat belt retractor market. High efficiency of emergency locking retractor seat belts is a key factor driving their penetration in most passenger vehicles. The switchable retractors segment follows the emergency locking retractors segment, in terms of automotive seat belt retractor market share during forecast period. These segments are expected to expand at substantial growth rates in the automotive seat belt retractor market during the forecast period, owing to the rising penetration of automotive seat belt retractors in mid-segment vehicles.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market: Regional Analysis

In geographical area, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive seat belt retractor market owing to the high manufacture abilities of China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The automotive seat belt retractor markets countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America are projected to expand at distinguished growth rates during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for vehicles in these countries. Asia Pacific is observing high economic growth. The demand for commercial vehicles is predicted to rise, which is likely to propel the demand for automotive seat belt retractors in the region during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor market.

Scope of Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market:

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market, by Technology

• Emergency locking Retractor

• Automatic locking Retractor

• Switchable Retractor

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market, by Seat

• Front

• Rear

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market, by Vehicle

• Passenger vehicle’s

o Hatchbacks

o Sedans

o UVs

• Heavy commercial vehicles

• Light commercial vehicles

Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Seat Belt Retractor Market

• Autoliv Inc.,

• Belt-tech,

• APV Safety Products,

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

• BERGER GROUP,

• Continental AG,

• Beam’s Seat belts,

• DENSO Corporation.,

• Goradia Industries,

• GWR Co.,

• Joyson Safety Systems,

• Far Europe Inc.,

• Seat belt Solutions LLC

• TOKAIRIKA, CO., LTD

