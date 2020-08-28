Global Automotive Piston Pins Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Sales channel, Material type, Coating type, Vehicle type and Region.

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market was value US$ 8.5Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 14.5Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9 %.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global automotive piston pins market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global automotive piston pins market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24327

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The demand for piston pins is directly related to the automobile production rate. Macroeconomic factors such as emergent infrastructure sector and urbanization rate have sustained the demand for automobiles. The advances in technologies, such as, improvement in cooling efficiencies in piston technology, are vibrant factors that drive the global automotive piston pins market. Similarly, the use of composites to decrease the weight of piston pins is one of the significant factors in creating opportunities for the automotive piston pins market globally.

Moreover, penetration of electric vehicles in the market is predicted to hamper the growth of the automotive piston pins market globally. The technological advancements that shred the usage of pistons pins are anticipated to dent the growth of the global automotive piston pins market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the automobile industries are downsizing the engines in order to improve the fuel economy due to the increasing fuel rates worldwide.

Aluminium segment is the most widely used material for the manufacturing of automotive piston systems across the globe. These aluminium pistons are of low cost, lighter in weight, and acceptable strength. Maximum automotive engines usage aluminium pistons that move in an iron cylinder. Aluminium enlarges more than iron at this temperature range, so for the piston to fit the cylinder properly when at a normal operating temperature, the piston must have a loose fit when cold.

Commercial vehicle segment is dominating the global automotive piston pins market. A commercial vehicle is sub-segmented into a light and heavy vehicle. Increase in demand for light and heavy commercial vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. The continuous R&D in the automotive sector to improve the fuel efficiency of engines may push the growth of the automotive piston market globally.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific, hold a major share in the automotive piston pins market is owing to the presence of major OEMs as well as the aftermarket. Emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan are observed to have a large market size in terms of consumption by volume, while India, China, and South Korea are the key contributors to the growth of the automotive piston pins market. Moreover, due to the increased manufacturing costs, low-cost labour and easy access to raw materials, the countries in the developed economies, for instance, Europe and the U.S., are shifting their operations to Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive piston pins market, Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd, Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, MAHLE GmbH Stuttgart, Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24327

Scope of Global Automotive Piston Pins Market

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market, by Sales channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market, by Coating type

• DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) Coating

• PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) Coating

• Dry Film Lubricants

• Thermal coating/Thermal barrier coating

• Oil shedding

• Powder coating

• Others

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market, by Material type

• Steel

• Aluminium

• Titanium

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles

o Light

o Heavy

• Two & Three wheelers

• Railway Engines

• Other off Road- Vehicles

o Agriculture

o Construction

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Piston Pins Market

• Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd

• Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• MAHLE GmbH Stuttgart

• Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd

• Burgess-Norton

• Ming Shun Industrial Co., Ltd

• Ross Racing Pistons

• Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

• Elgin Industries

• JE Pistons

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Piston Pins Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Piston Pins Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Piston Pins Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Piston Pins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Piston Pins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Piston Pins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Piston Pins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Piston Pins by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Piston Pins Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Piston Pins Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Piston Pins Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Piston Pins Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-piston-pins-market/24327/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com