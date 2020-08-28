Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by bits size, by technology, by connectivity, by Electrical Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Type, by Application, and by Geography

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 98.93 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

The key factor of the automotive microcontrollers market is the latest advancements that are made in the transportation systems which include the roadways and the railways. Another driver is rise in demand of capacitive touch sensing – button sliders and wheels, in which this automotive microcontrollers are used for automatic control sensing. Faster speed of execution of automotive microcontrollers is also a major driving factor for this market. There are some restraining factors in automotive microcontrollers such as its complex architecture. There are some latest trends in automotive microcontroller market such as, which includes combustion feedback engine control, active suspension systems, anti -skid brakes incorporating traction control and digital audio-based entertainment systems.

Global automotive microcontrollers market is segmented by application, by bit size, by technology, by connectivity, by electrical vehicle type, by vehicle type, and geography. In terms of application, Safe and security system is sub segment and is expected to gain the largest market share in forecast period. Use of safety and security system microcontrollers market has increased with the increment in adopting the advanced single and multi-core microcontrollers in an automobile market and this is expected to fuel the safety and security market growth.

By bit-size segment the market is estimated to experience the significant growth of 32- bit microcontrollers. It is mostly used in electric and convention vehicles as their applications.

By electric vehicles type, the largest share of global automotive microcontrollers market is to be estimated as HEV during the forecasting period due to its high production. This growth is attributed to increased efficiency. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. The majority of the market in the South Korea’s and Japan region is fuelled by the vehicles which are already equipped with advanced body electronics and safety features.

Some of the key players in the automotive microcontrollers market are Infineon Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronic Corporation, Silicon Labs Private Limited, NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and STMicroelectronics NV.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Microcontrollers market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Microcontrollers market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Microcontrollers market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Microcontrollers market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market, By Application

• Safety and Security Systems

• Power train and Chassis

• Infotainment and Telemetric

• Body Electronics

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market, By Bit Size

• 8-bit Microcontrollers

• 16-Bit Microcontrollers

• 32-Bit Microcontrollers

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market, By Technology

• Park Assist System

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Detection

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market, By Connectivity

• Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) Connectivity

• Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) Connectivity

• Vehicle to Cloud (V2C) Connectivity

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market, By Electrical Vehicle Type

• BEV

• HEV

• PHEV

• FCEV

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars (PC)

• Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market

• NPX Semiconductors

• Rohm semiconductors

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Maxim Integrated

• On Semiconductor

• Infineon Technologies AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Microcontrollers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Microcontrollers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Microcontrollers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

