Global Automotive Intelligent Seats Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Automotive Intelligent Seats Market was valued at US$ XX in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Intelligent Seats market are increasing in the production and sales of vehicles have been on the rise across the world to meet the rising demand from increasing urban population in emerging economies such as China, India and few South-East Asian countries. The growth in production and sales of vehicles both passenger and commercial type for better safety of driver is led by China, the largest automotive market in the world fueled by a decent economic growth rate and increasing external trade. The innovation made in the vehicle seats and into its technology have led the result in to the growth of the market during the forecast period. High value of advanced and standard seats as compared with traditional seats can act as restraints to the market.

Based on the Type, Genuine Leather Seat segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Intelligent Seats market during the forecast period. Genuine leather seat is always a better option for those seeking a rise in production of luxury vehicle and gives perfect look along with easier cleaning and maintenance. Genuine Leather absorb dirt and spills, which means it can stain and become discolored more easily and best recommended by consumer for its variance use in vehicle. The quality of the leather is in line with the standards of the automotive aftermarket industry.

In Trends – Electrified Vehicles

The transition to emissions-free individual mobility would hardly be possible without the electrification of the drive train. First, there is the issue of local components – the fact that cars now only emit very low levels of harmful substances, dust and noise. It also seems that going “emissions-free” will be a global initiative: The idea is that the electricity used to charge the vehicles will come from renewable sources to ensure CO2 –neutral mobility.

In terms of region, Asia is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Intelligent seat market during the forecast period. Asia’s developing economies are on track to register growth of 6 per cent for the forecasted period. Growth in vehicle production the region’s developing economies will be in line with earlier projections. The region’s largest economy, China, saw GDP expand by XX per cent in the first half of 2018. This strong performance can be attributed to robust private consumption and investments in real estate and manufacturing. India’s growth was recorded largely on account of government spending for both consumption and public administration. Investment grew by a significant 14.4 per cent, which was mostly due to substantial government spending on infrastructure creation.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Intelligent Seats market. Moreover, the study also covers an Automotive Intelligent Seats market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Intelligent Seats Market

Global Automotive Intelligent Seats Market, By Type

• Fabric Seat

• Genuine Leather Seat

• Other

Global Automotive Intelligent Seats Market, By Application

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Intelligent Seats Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Intelligent Seats Market

• Adient

• Lear

• Faurecia

• Toyota Boshoku

• Magna

• TS TECH

• Hyundai DYMOS

• NHK Spring

• Tachi-S

