Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Application, Technology, and Region.

Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market was valued US$ 5.44 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 11.43 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during a forecast period.

Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by RegionField-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is an semiconductor device or integrated circuit used to implement logical function that an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) could perform, but the ability to upgrade the functionality after manufacturing offers advantages such as re-programming in the field for rapid debugging and prototyping for many applications.

In terms of Application, Telecom sector accounted for more than 33% of the overall field programmable gate array market share in 2014 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecasting period. This can be mainly applicant to high bandwidth demand for video applications. Further increasing number of ICs in the average car is expected to be boost automotive segment. It is accounted around 17% of the total field programmable gate array market share in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5%.

Based on technology, SRAM based FPGAs are one of the Fastest Growing sector amongst the other Architectures. SRAM (static random access memory based field programmable gate arrays) are configured with data logical cells in static memory because SRAM are volatile without power source. The storage of SRAM assists in configuring data with internal volatile memory cells with distribution being done throughout the device.

Growing demand for smart phones, High demand for bandwidth in wireless networks, rising usage of FPGA in imaging equipment and Increase in electronic content in automobiles are the factor to drive the market. Companies such as Fixnetix have launched ix-eCute, the pre-trade risk FPGA microchip for ultra-low great implementation for Canada.

Many factors were making it extremely expensive and difficult to manufacture and design traditional Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). This leads to show significant use of programmable solutions of different forms that are increasingly referred to as programmable platforms. The rising manufacturing costs of ASIC means, high manufacturing and non-recurring design cost that is considered as either larger break even volumes at fixed per-unit prices, or prohibitive per-unit prices at fixed volumes. The design and development of an ASIC, along with ASIC layout is a costly process. There are several levels of customization, which include Gate Array, Standard Cell, Full Custom Design, and Field Programmable Logic to reduce the design costs.

Geographically, The Asia Pacific market is expected to be leading contributor to the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market. According to 2017, Japan was among the most influential players in not just Asia-Pacific, but the global FPGA market. Japan, India, China, and others are growing markets in the APAC region. And these hubs are known industries that are integral to the FPGA market, such as automotive and consumer electronics.

Key players operating in the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market are Xilinx, Intel, Lattice Semiconductor, Microsemi, NanoXplore, QuickLogic, TSMC, Efinix, Microchip Technology, United Microelectronics, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Achronix ,S2C Inc. , Achronix, FlexLogic, Menta SAS, Cairn, and ADICSYS.

The Scope of Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market:

Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by Technology:

• SRAM

• EEPROM

• Antifuse

• Flash

Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Data Processing

• Military & Aerospace

• Telecom

Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market:

• Xilinx

• Intel

• Lattice Semiconductor

• Microsemi

• NanoXplore

• QuickLogic

• TSMC

• Efinix

• Microchip Technology

• United Microelectronics

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES

• Achronix ,S2C Inc.

• Achronix

• FlexLogic

• Menta SAS

• Cairn

• ADICSYS.

