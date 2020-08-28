Global Esports Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Revenue Model, Audience, Gender, and Region.

Global Esports Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Esports Market

Esports are electronic game events, which are organized online or offline. Esports is gaining massive attention because of gaming events, social media and streaming sites i.e. YouTube, Twitch and mobile streaming apps.

The growth of esports market is primarily driven by increasing esports popularity among youngsters i.e., hypnotic gaming experience, the growing esports viewership, the esports awareness, etc. In addition, few trends of the esports market are the rise of platforms offering live esports coverage, increase in time spent on watching esports, and gaining contribution of brands in revenue growth. On the other hand, the growing cost of fame development, limited target audience and unclear media rights, adverse effects of video gaming on health may hinder the growth of the esports industry over the forecast period.

Based on the audience, the global esports market is segmented into regular viewers and occasional viewers. Regular viewers include fans and hardcore game enthusiasts who watch esports regularly. As of 2019, regular viewers accounted for the largest share of XX% of the esports market.

Region-wise, currently, North America is the leading region in terms of the number of gamers and revenue generation in overall the esports market. The US had the highest market share in terms of revenue contribution as it had the highest number of esports enthusiasts and gamers in the region. Moreover, Europe was the second-largest regional contributor after North America in the global esports market.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of the number of enthusiasts & gamers, on account of increasing the audience and emergence of new technologies that are driving growth in the region. China and South Korea accounted for the majority of the market share in the region.

The report covers recent development for the market of esports, such as, in June 2019, Viacom declared the launch of NickX esports platform, a tournament platform for kids using Nickelodeon gaming content.

Also, in May 2019, IKON, a new gaming challenge platform, was launched. This new platform supports the League of Legends and PUBG and allows players to challenge friends and fans. And so, the increasing launch of such platforms is expected to drive the market for esports throughout the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global esports market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global esports market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global esports market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global esports market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Esports Market

Global Esports Market, By Revenue Model

• Sponsorship & advertising

• Esports betting & fantasy site

• Prize pool

• Amateur & micro tournament

• Merchandising

• Ticket sale

Global Esports Market, By Audience

• Regular Viewers

• Occasional Viewers

Global Esports Market, By Gender

• Male

• Female

Global Esports Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Esports Market

• Modern Times Group (Sweden)

• Activision Blizzard (US)

• FACEIT (UK)

• Nintendo (Japan)

• Gfinity (UK)

• Turner Broadcasting System (US)

• CJ Corporation (South Korea)

• Valve Corporation (US)

• Tencent (China)

• Electronic Arts (EA) (US)

