Global ESD Protection Devices Market : Overview, Opportunities, Analysis of Features, Benefits, Manufacturing Cost and Forecast To 2026

Global ESD Protection Devices Market was valued US$ 2500Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3903Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.56%.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on Material, Directionality, End user, Application and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global ESD Protection Devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global ESD Protection Devices market.

ESD Protection Devices system is for electrical devices that are of great importance and their failure can cause huge losses to the organization. The ESD protection devices are installed and run at every point where there are chances of electrical devices coming in contact with a person or an object. The global ESD Protection Devices market is estimated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Silicon segment is expected to drive the growth of ESD Protection Devices market. The silicon segment is expected to reach value of over US$ XXX Mn by forecast period. Silicon type material is significantly used in ESD protection devices, as the material offers high ESD protection performance. Due to this, many manufacturers including ROHM Semiconductor and Protek Devices are manufacturing ESD protection devices based on silicon.

In accounts with directionality, unidirectional ESD protection device is suited for protection of circuit nodes with unidirectional signals, which are always above or below the reference voltage. Thus unidirectional is expected to be fuelled in the market and plays an important role. The ESD protection device protects the entire circuit design, which is built by using the highly advanced CMOS technology. Also large number of IC manufacturers is using innovative and highly advanced CMOS technologies to improve the performance of their systems.

Recently devices such as laptops, phones are becoming crucial to enterprises and consumers, and are at the base of all technological innovations. This has made it necessary for these devices to be protected in order to keep them running and thus driven device manufacturers to include ESD protection devices into their products. Moreover, function ESD protection devices can function only when connected to a ground source as their primary function is to channelize an electrostatic surge to the ground. Effective use on standalone battery based device doesn’t connect to ground source. Thus become a major impeding factor in the growth of the market for ESD Protection Devices.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific ESD Protection Devices market accounted for the major share during the forecasting period. This is primarily attributable to presence of well-established players across the region, especially in prominent economies such as Japan, China, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is home to several well-established key players in the ESD protection devices market including ROHM semiconductor and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The growth of the ESD Protection Devices market in this region is primarily owing to the rapid adoption of ESD protection devices, due to continuously growing consumer electronics industry in the region. Several players in the region are focusing on enhancing their product quality and trying to capture a wide customer base for additional revenue generation.

Scope of Global ESD Protection Devices Market

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, By Material

• Ceramic

• Silicon

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, By Directionality

• Unidirectional

• Bidirectional

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, By End user

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, By Application

• Data-line Protection

• Power-line Protection

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global ESD Protection Devices Market

• STMicroelectronics

• Nexperia

• Bourns, Inc.

• ROHM Semiconductor

• Murata Manufacturing

• Littlefuse, Inc.

• Texas Instruments

• Semtech Corporation

• ProTek Devices

• Infineon Technologies

• AVX Corporation

• Diodes, Inc

• Eaton Bussmann Series

• Epcos

• Maxim Integrated Components

• ONSemiconductor

• Panasonic

• Raychem

• Vishay

• Wurth Elektronik

• TDK

