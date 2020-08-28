Global Smart Antenna Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Technology, Application, and Region

Global Smart Antenna Market was valued US$ 4.909Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10.315Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on Type, Technology, Application and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Smart Antenna market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global Smart Antenna market.

Smart antenna helps in ameliorate the quality of wireless communication by managing signals received and reducing errors. Growing demand for wireless communication and soaring need for high-speed communication network are the key trends for market growth.

In term of smart antenna type, adaptive array antenna segment drive the market growth and expected to continue during the forecast period. However, the switched multibeam antenna segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecasting period. Switched beam antenna systems offer significant growth in capability and coverage as compared to conventional antenna based systems.

By technology, MISO (Multiple Input Single Output) segment is expected to drive the smart antenna market during forecasting period. Its higher spectral efficiency and link reliability become an major part of modern wireless communication standards such as WiMax (4G), HSPA+ (3G), Long Term Evolution (4G), and IEEE 802.11n (WiFi). In 2017, MIMO held the largest share in the market.

Driving factors propel the growth of the Smart Antenna market. Growing popularity of smartphones is ultimately resulting in high demand in the market. Personal digital assistants (PDAs) is alternatively replaces by Smartphones offering features such as voice messages and SMS coupled with multimedia functionality, inbuilt GPS capabilities, internet applications, and high data processing capabilities. Huge investments and advancements in technology are expected to the demand for smartphones globally.

The growing requirement of high speed of downloading, web browsing and quick data transmission will continue to create heightened demand for smart antennas.

Region-wise, North American Smart Antenna market accounted major share during forecasting period and further followed by Europe. The demand for smart antennas has been the highest across North America due to the telecommunications industry in this region. Furthermore, technologies such as ultra-wideband and radio frequency identification are in great demand across the US and Canada. The Europe market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in the domain of wireless connectivity across the region. While Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

The scope of Global Smart Antenna Market

Global Smart Antenna Market, By Type

• Switched Multibeam Antenna

• Adaptive Array Antenna

Global Smart Antenna Market, By Technology

• MISO(Multiple Input Single Output)

• MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output)

• SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output)

Global Smart Antenna Market, By Application

• Wi-FI Systems

• WiMax System

• Cellular System

• RADAR

• Others

Global Smart Antenna Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Smart Antenna Market

• Cobham Antenna Systems

• Intel Corp.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• ArrayComm LLC

• RF Solutions

• Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Broadcom Corp

• California Amplifier Inc.

• Accel Networks LLC.

• Jiashan Jinchang Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Alien Technology

• Honeywell

• Impinj

• Zebra Technologies

• Abracon

• CAEN RFID

• FEIG Electronics

• Harting

• Invengo

• Kathrein RFID

• MTI Wireless Edge

• RFMAX

• Skyetek

• Taoglas

