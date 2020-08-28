Global Automotive Anti Vibration Mounting Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Automotive Anti Vibration Mounting Market was valued at US$ 5123Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6145Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during a forecast period.

Automotive anti-vibration General Industry, which absorbs vibration and reduces vibration transmission, is a General Industry component used in various sections of an automobile which significantly contributes to the riding comfort and silence of the automobile.

Major driving factors of the automotive Anti vibration mounting market are increasing factors to rise in the production and sales of vehicles have been on the rise across the world to meet the rising demand from increasing urban population in emerging economies such as China, India and European countries. Automotive anti vibration mare majorly used in numerous automobile applications. These General Industry mountings are known for features like high durability, heat resistance and preciseness. These General Industry mounting are carefully engineered to prevent engine and other sensitive parts from shocks. In passenger vehicle rising preference owes to it better safety and less cost of maintenance. There are stringent regulations pertaining to the use of anti-vibration systems in order to reduce noise pollution and improve the safety and efficiency of engineering equipment. High prices and large heat exchangers will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Application, Transportation vehicles segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Anti vibration Mounting market during the forecast period. Vehicle production is rising with favor to rise in income and growing economics. Vehicle nowadays bonds to Anti Vibration Products are utilized to minimize noise and vibration for vehicle occupants and operators, as well as improving longevity and reliability of electrical and mechanical components. Manufacturer are becomes imperative to reap the advantages of modern manufacturing practices to ensure higher part accuracies and productive efficiency to ultimately maximize profits in automotive anti vibration mounting market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In Trends – STACIS III

STACIS III is the most advanced active vibration cancellation system. Employing advanced inertial vibration sensors, sophisticated control algorithms, and state-of-the-art piezoelectric actuators, STACIS cancels vibration in real time by continuously measuring floor activity, then expanding and contracting piezoelectric actuators to filter out floor motion.

In terms of region, Asia is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Intelligent seat market during the forecast period. Asia’s developing economies are on track to register growth of the forecasted period. The Asia automotive industry, increasingly characterized by global mergers and relocation of production centers to emerging developing economies, is in the grips of an Asia price-war. A few leading global automotive parts manufacturers have already moved their research and development (R&D) centers to India – such as Bosch, which conducts most of its global R&D with 15,000 workers in Bangalore. Others – including BMW, Mercedes, Renault‐Nissan, Volvo, GM, Ford and Honda – are gaining the confidence to do the same soon.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Anti vibration Mounting market. Moreover, the study also covers an Automotive Anti vibration Mounting market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Anti vibration Mounting Market

Global Automotive Anti vibration Mounting Market, By Type

• Cylindrical Mounts

• Bushing Mounts

• Conical Mounts

Global Automotive Anti vibration Mounting Market, By Application

• General Industry

• Marine Industry

• Transportation vehicles

• Locomotive

Global Automotive Anti vibration Mounting Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Anti vibration Mounting Market

• Contitech

• Hutchinson

• Sumitomo Riko

• Trelleborg

• GMT Rubber

• LORD Corporation

• Machine House

• IAC Acoustics

• FUKOKU CO., LTD

• Mackay Consolidated Industries

• VibraSystems Inc.

• Farrat

• AV Industrial Products

• VULKAN

• Pendle Polymer Engineering

• ROSTA AG

