Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026) – by Material Type, Application, Components, Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Automotive Acoustic Material Market is segmented into material type, application, components, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and region. Based on the vehicle type, Automotive Acoustic Material Market is classified by passenger car and commercial car. Passenger car is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to increasing in vehicle production and rising demand for safety and comfort.

Automotive Acoustic Material is science that deals with the study of all mechanical waves in gases, liquids, and solids including vibration, sound, ultrasound, and infrasound. The study of Automotive Acoustics generally revolves around the generation, propagation, and reception of mechanical waves and vibrations. Automotive Acoustic Material Market are widely used in modern day construction primarily to minimize the intensity of sound emitted. For instance, buildings are insulated with Automotive Acoustic materials from inside to reduce the noise intensity of the vehicles outside. Automotive Acoustic materials are also used in manufacturing industries to lower the sound level of machines and vibrations in order to maintain the safety of workers operating on the shop floor. Furthermore, Automotive Acoustic Material Market are capable of offering superior fire resistance along with noise absorption properties.

Growth in population, increase in the rate of urbanization, and expansion in the construction and manufacturing sector output are the main factors driving the Automotive Acoustic Material Market. Growth in the commercial building sector, particularly in emerging economies. With the increment in vehicle manufacturing, demand for safety and comfort features has also increased among users.

Geographically, the Automotive Acoustic Material Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a major market for Automotive Acoustic Material Market from 2017 to 2026. In addition to that, Asia-Pacific region is the leader in global vehicle production with the growth of over xx% in the past 3 years. China along with Japan and India together accounted almost xx% of the global vehicle manufactured in 2016. The growth in disposable income is expected to drive the sales of medium and premium vehicles, which would fuel the Automotive Acoustic Material Market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Automotive Acoustic Material Market are Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Covestro AG, Toray Industries, Inc. Huntsman International LLC, Rockwool International A/S, DuPont, Knauf Insulation, 3M Inc., Saint-Gobain, PrimAutomotive Acoustic, Auralex Automotive Acoustics, Inc., Himalyan Automotive Acoustics, H.S. Engineers, Saint-Gobain Ecophon AB, BASF SE, Fletcher Insulation, Johns Manville, dB Automotive Acoustics Pte Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Bayer AG, and Owens Corning.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market:

Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market, by Material Type:

• ABS

• Fiberglass

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane

• PVC

• Textiles

• Others

Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market, by Application:

• Exterior

• Interior

• Under Hood & Engine Bay

• Trunk panel

Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market, by Components:

• Bonnet Liner

• Cabin Rear Trim

• Door Trim

• Engine Top Covers

• Engine Encapsulation

• Fender Insulator

• Floor Insulator

• Headliner

• Inner Dash Insulator

• Outer Dash Insulator

• Parcel Tray

• Trunk Trim

• Wheel Arch Liner

Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market, by Electric Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market, by Region:

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

Key Players, Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market:

• Sika AG

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Covestro AG

• Toray Industries, Inc. Huntsman International LLC

• Rockwool International A/S

• DuPont

• Knauf Insulation

• 3M Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• PrimAutomotive Acoustic

• Auralex Automotive Acoustics, Inc.

• Himalyan Automotive Acoustics

• H.S. Engineers

• Saint-Gobain Ecophon AB

• BASF SE

• Fletcher Insulation

• Johns Manville

• dB Automotive Acoustics Pte Ltd.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Bayer AG

• Owens Corning

