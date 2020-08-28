Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Mode of Automation, System, Service & Solution, Technology, End use, and Geography

Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

An automated parking management systems market is a technique for mechanically parking and retrieving vehicles in order to accommodate the increase in demand for safe and convenient parking, as the number of vehicles increases every day. Automated parking management systems market reduces the width and depth required for parking space, and distances between parking spaces, since no allowance need to be made for driving the car into the parking space or for the opening of car doors. Also, no driving lanes or ramps are required to drive the car toward the parking area.

A key restraint of the automated parking management systems market is the cost of installation. The installation price of the system extremely increases, as the system consists of large mechanical as well as electronic components. Another key restraint of the market is the malfunctioning of electronic components. The components require numerous maintenance, which increases the cost of the system. A rise in demand for parking spaces, due to the increase in the number of vehicles, has created significant opportunities for the automated parking management systems market.

Automated parking management systems market is segmented into a model of automation, system, service & solution, technology, end use, and region. Based on the mode of automation, the semi-automated parking system segment is estimated to hold a leading share of the market in 2018. Semi-automated is an old tried and proved technology with low manufacturing cost that is widely used in passenger vehicles. While in case of a fully automated parking system, the driver drives the car up to the entry of the system where a driver and all the passengers exit the car. Finally, the system automatically parks the car in an available car parking space.

Based on technology, the demand for sensor technology is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in rural areas and a rise in technological advancements in automated parking management systems in the global market.

Based on end use, commercial users include shopping malls and other similar places. The need for augmenting vehicle traffic and automating the parking management process in the commercial segment is emerging in recent years. These clubs are using smart parking solutions to reduce congestion and parking time.

On the basis of service & solution, the monitoring & reporting services and vehicle detection solutions are expected to be in demand due to the need for replacing time-consuming manual procedures with more automated solutions.

In terms of region, North America and Europe held the XX% market share of the automated parking management market in 2018. North America and Europe are technologically more developed for automated parking management systems market. The North America region is widely adopting digital technologies due to the focus on implementing smart cities and higher adoption rate for a smart parking management system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market

Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market, by Mode of Automation

• Semi-automated Parking System

• Fully automated Parking System

Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market, System by Technology

• Sensor Technology

• Mobile Technology

• RFID Technology

Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market, by Service & Solution

• Integrated Payments

• Vehicle Detection Solutions

• Space Reservation Services

• Monitoring & Reporting Services

Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market, by System

• Software

• Hardware

Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market, by End-use

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market

• kyline Parking AG

• CityLift Parking

• Robotic Parking Systems Inc.

• UNITRONICS

• Dayang Parking Co. Ltd

• Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• AUTOMOTION Parking Systems

• EITO & Global Inc.

• DONGYANG MENICS

• PARKMATIC TM

• FATA AUTOMATION,

• MHE DEMAG (S) Pte Ltd.

• 5BY2

• IHI

• Katopark

• Nissei Build Industries

• Parkmatic

• PARKPLUS

• Qingdao Bortome

• Simmatec

• Sotefin

• Tada

• Westfalia Parking Solutions

• WÖHR

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automated Parking Management Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automated Parking Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automated Parking Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automated Parking Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automated Parking Management Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automated Parking Management Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

