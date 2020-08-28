Global Cash Logistics Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Service, End User, and by Geography

Global Cash Logistics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAnnnnGR of XX% during the forecast period.

An increase in cash transactions, surge in presence of ATMs, and growth in demand for safe & vault for managing cash drive the growth of the global cash logistics market. However, the increase in the adoption of digital payments and the rise in cash-in-transit robberies restrain market growth. On the other hand, an increase in demand for cash from emerging economies and a surge in the manufacturing of fully automated cash-in-transit vehicles would create new opportunities for the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global cash logistics market by cash-in-transit was valued at 9.48 billion USD in 2016, and is expected to reach 15.06 billion USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.70%; while the global cash logistics market by ATM service was valued at 5.91 billion USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 11.45 billion USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.14%. This latter segment includes services that minimize the risks associated with cash transfer or assets by ensuring safe transportation using different armored vehicles; thereby enabling the smooth functioning of financial institutions, businesses, and retailers. Cross-border transportation of cash, and storing of cash during transit require generic cash logistics solutions – primary services offered by cash-in-transit services.

Based on end use, the market has been segmented into financial institutions, retail, and government agencies, and others. The financial institution’s segment dominates the market as these institutions are widely adopting these solutions owing to various advantages such as improved transparency, customization of solutions, and optimal cash.

Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to the enhancement of banking facilities in emerging economies such as China and India. Various factors such as increasing cash usage, increased ATM installation, and increased purchasing power are further expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Market players in India are collaborating with Cash Logistics Association (CLA), which deals in cash pick-up & delivery, intercity bulk cash movement, and ATM cash management, among others. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment in the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The reports also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Cash Logistics market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Cash Logistics Market

Global Cash Logistics Market, By Service

• Cash management

• Cash-in-transit

• ATM Services

Global Cash Logistics Market, By End User

• Financial Institutions

• Retailers

• Government Agencies

• Others

Global Cash Logistics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cash Logistics Market

• The Brink’s Company

• CMS Info Systems Ltd.

• Cash Logistics Security AG

• Garda World Security Corporation

• G4S Plc.

• GSLS

• Lemuir Group

• Global Security Logistics Co.

• Loomis

• Prosegur Cash, S.A.

