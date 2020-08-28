Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, by Mode Operation, by Vehicle, by component, by Sales Channel and by Geography

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

Adaptive cruise control (ACC) is used to control the speed of the car and other advanced technology used in the automotive industry. It maintains the speed of the car by either slowing down or speeding up the vehicle, automatically, to keep pace with other cars. The demand for better passenger safety has led to the growing use of adaptive cruise control in their vehicle. The adaptive cruise control system allows a vehicle to drive at a present constant speed as well as it stops the vehicle at a preset distance from the vehicle in front. Adaptive cruise control (ACC) is a trending technology for intelligent cars.

The increased use of ACC has led to a growth of the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market during the forecast period. The increase in the sale of passenger cars in emerging nations have led to the increased use of adaptive cruise control in vehicles. This has also led to the growth of the market. The rise in safety in passenger vehicle and an increase in production of the premium passenger vehicle in the global market will be expected to boost the demand for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the forecasting year. Malfunctioning of the electronic component and sensors used in adaptive cruise control will hamper the growth of automotive adoptive cruise control market in the forecasting year 2019-2026.

The factors helping the growth of Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market are an advancement in technology, the increase in the sale of passenger cars in emerging countries, and the growing need for passenger safety. Also, they have driven the passengers to install adaptive cruise control in their vehicle for improved safety.

Automotive adoptive cruise control market is segmented by technology, component, vehicle type, sales channel, by mode operation, and region. Based on technology, the radar segment is expected to dominate the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market during the forecast period because it automatically detects the control of the vehicle. In terms of vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to dominate the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market during the forecast period. By mode operation, Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market has been segmented as the normal adaptive cruise control system and connected the adaptive cruise control system.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By region, the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market is divided into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 65% in the global adaptive cruise control market. The regions are expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The key players of Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market are Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market make the report investor’s guide.

Market scope:-

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By Technology

• Lidar

• Radar

• Laser

• Ultrasonic

• Camera

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By Component

• LIN

• CAN

• ECU

• MCU

• Wire harness

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By Mode Operation

• Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

• Connected Adaptive Cruise Control

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By Vehicle

• Passenger car

• Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By Sale Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• Autoliv Inc.

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Valeo SA

• Hyundai Mobis

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Magna International Inc

• Mando Corporation

• Preco Electronics

• WABCO

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Peloton Technology

• GENTEX

• Ficosa International

• Environmental Solutions Group (ESG)

• Mobileye

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

