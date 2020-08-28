Global Interactive Display Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product, Panel Size, Vertical, and Region.

Global Interactive Display Market was valued at US$ 8.7Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 16.2Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.08% during a forecast period.

Growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms, growing implementation of interactive displays in retail sector, decreasing prices of displays, easy availability of interactive products, and improved end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applications like learning, presentations, signage, way finding, and ticketing. However, high costs practiced because of customization of touch tables, and low implementation of collaborative whiteboards (IWBs) in education sector can hinder the growth of the interactive display market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the product segment,the interactive kiosks segment is projected to dominate and witness significant growth during the forecast period. Software solutions play a major role in the market as kiosk providers have to provide customized solutions to sellers as per the product and location requirement. Interactive kiosks enable retailers to provide a high level of satisfaction to consumers by offering them greater control over their purchase decisions. Through interactive kiosks, customers can choose and buy products on their own, without the assistance of the store staff. Interactive kiosks are user-friendly compared to other informative devices and can accomplish complex tasks in less time on the back of the innovative technology.

On the basis of vertical segment, the transportation segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period because of its services like making reservations, knowing ticket price, getting schedules of arrival and departure, receiving real-time status updates of reservation, and others. They also facilitate way finding for travelers and advertise brands, allowing providers to quickly and efficiently communicate to customers the requirements for traveling.

In terms of region, North America is expected to dominate the global interactive display market during the forecast period. Growing implementation of concepts like e-learning and interactive learning in the education sector is driving the growth of interactive displays in this region. Education and retail & hospitality are projected to drive the global interactive display market in North America during the forecast period.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Interactive Display Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in interactive display market.

Scope of Global Interactive Display Market

Global Interactive Display Market, by Product

• Interactive Kiosks

• Interactive Whiteboard

• Interactive Table

• Interactive Video Wall

• Interactive Monitor

Global Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size

• 17”–32” Panel Size

• 32”–65” Panel Size

• 65” and Above Panel Size

Global Interactive Display Market, by Vertical

• Retail & Hospitality

• Banking (BFSI)

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Corporate & Government

• Transportation

• Education

• Sports and Entertainment

• Others

Global Interactive Display Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Interactive Display Market

• LG Display

• Sharp (Foxconn)

• Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

• Samsung

• NEC

• Panasonic

• ELO Touch Solutions

• Crystal Display Systems

• Horizon Display

• Viewsonic

• Gesturetek, Inc.

• Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.

• Baanto International Ltd.

• Intuilab Sa

• Qisda Corp. (BENQ)

• Boxlight

• Egan Visual, Inc.

• Hitachi

• Promethean World

• VestelElektronik

Major Table Interactive Display Market of Contents Report

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary : Global Interactive Display Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends in Global Interactive Display Market and Emerging Technologies

