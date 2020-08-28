Global Digital Signage Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Application, Product, Network, and Geography

Global Digital Signage Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecasting period 2019 to 2026.

Government initiatives and expenditures to improve public communication infrastructure are expected to propel the demand for Digital Signage Market share over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing business investment in interactive displays coupled with NFC capabilities may drive industry demand in the near future.

The driving factor for Digital Signage Market is a rise in demand across commercial and public sectors is expected to propel the Digital Signage Market size. The high demand for digitally enabled products with enhanced content to reach wide audiences provide ample opportunities to the industry participants. Moreover, rising adoption across applications including retail, banking and transportation is anticipated to contribute to the global revenue.

The Digital Signage Market can be segmented into technology, application, connection, and region. In terms of technology, LED is projected to witness significant growth in the future owing to the growing demand for high resolution and pixels. Features such as brightness adjustment, automatic temperature control and support for various sources such as offline or online operation will augment the Digital Signage Market share in the coming years.

Based on application, the banking segment is anticipated to witness high adoption over the next few years. Increasing demand to deliver messages, customer engagement, and advertising products are the factors propelling the Digital Signage Market growth across the segment. Furthermore, the transportation segment is projected to contribute to the digital signage market share in the coming years as it attracts the traveller’s attention with rich content. Platforms such as airport, bus, trains, ferry, subway, and a taxi may witness increase adoption. For example, airport digital signage conveys updated flight schedules and required information to travellers and enhances their experience.

In terms of geography, North America is expected to dominate the Digital Signage Market with the largest market share due to the presence of a large network which is owned by the organization in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth in the digital signage market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have a fair share of the Digital Signage Market.

Key industry players include Samsung, LG, AUO, Panasonic, Cisco System Inc, Panasonic Corporation and Innolux. Other notable players include BrightSign LLC, Polk Audio, Scala Inc, etc. Industry participants are investing immensely in the R&D operations to offer advanced products for the verticals with high demand such as retail and education.

Attractive graphical interface advertisements on digital and web media are propelling the growth. Furthermore, an easy content update on digital signage from internet and reduction in perceived and real wait time may augment the market growth in the coming years. In addition, enhanced consumer experience, increased awareness and cost reduction are also projected to increase the industry demand. Initial investment and uncertain return on investments may hamper Digital Signage Market share. Moreover, lack of standards and backward compatibility are major challenges for industry participants.

Scope of the Global Digital Signage Market:

Global Digital Signage Market, By Technology:

• LCD

• LED

• Front Projection

Global Digital Signage Market, By Application:

• Banking

• Corporate

• Education

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation

Global Digital Signage Market, By Product:

• Kiosks

• Billboards

• Signboards

• Menu Boards

• Others

Global Digital Signage Market, By Connection:

• LAN

• WAN

• Wireless connection

• Others

Global Digital Signage Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Latin America

Key Players of the Global Digital Signage Market:

• Samsung

• LG

• Panasonic

• Cisco System Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Innolux

• BrightSign LLC

• Polk Audio

• Scala Inc.

• NEC Corp.

• Advantec Co. Ltd.

• Omnivex Corp.

• Sharp Corp.

• BroadSign International

