Global 3D Laser Scanner Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Range, Solution, Product Type, Application, End-use, and Region.

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.11 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Growth in the R&D expenditure, technological advancements, vast adoption rate, mounting applications in the automotive sector, preferences towards advanced technology, and growing environmental scanning and modeling operations across the globe have been recognized as the key factors that are expected to drive the 3D laser scanners industry market in the forecast period.

Moreover, factors such as growth opportunities from varied end-use sectors, and rising demands across industrial manufacturing and architectural sectors are expected to contribute greatly to the 3D laser scanners market growth. The manufacturers are expected to take up strategies like a partnership, joint ventures, and acquisitions which will further boost the inorganic growth of the market. On the other hand, soaring costs associated with the manufacturing and installation might impede the market growth in the forecast period.

Based on the solution, the services segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. By product type, growth in demand for handheld devices is on account of the increasing adoption of portable and easy to use scanners.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a prominent share and account for over 50% of the global market in 2026, followed by Europe. Expansion of the 3D laser scanner market in North America is because of the increasing deployment of 3D laser scanners in manufacturing industries, the rise of handheld scanning devices, and growing demand to create 3D documentation in the architecture and construction industry. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of above 10% throughout the forecast period, followed by North America. India, China, and Japan are among the major countries that held a dominant share in the 3D laser scanner market in the Asia Pacific.

Moreover, as a part of the strategy, numerous service providers are investing in the development of tools specific to specific applications and are focused on new product developments, partnerships, and M&A to increase geographical reach in the global 3D laser scanner market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global 3D laser scanner market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global 3D laser scanner market.

Scope of the Global 3D Laser Scanner Market

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Range

• Short

• Medium

• Long

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Solution

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Product Type

• Fixed

• Handheld

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Application

• Reverse Engineering

• Inspection and Quality control

• Virtual Simulation

• Others

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By End-use

• Manufacturing

• Oil and Energy

• Architecture and Construction

• Heritage Preservation

• Others

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global 3D Laser Scanner Market

• FARO Technologies, Inc.

• Hexagon, AB

• Creaform

• Perceptron, Inc.

• Nikon Corporation

• Topcon Corporation

• Trimble Inc.

• ZEISS Group

• Artec 3D

• 3D Digital Corp.

