Metal Casting Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Metal Casting Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 22.04 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Metal Casting Market is segmented by process, material type, application, component, vehicle type, electric & hybrid vehicle type and geography. Engine part application will gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Some of the parts consider in engine part applications are cylinder heads, engine block, engine mounts, exhaust manifold, intake manifold, oil pan, and turbochargers. Material type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of Aluminum casting compared to others. Aluminum casting induced system gain strong affinity from automotive OEMs is anticipated to aid the market growth of material type segment. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Growing stringency in emission & fuel efficiency regulations to drive the demand for aluminum, the key casting material in the automotive industry is trending the overall Metal Casting Market. However, High cost of casting materials such as aluminum, magnesium, and zinc will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America. Growth in the APAC region can be attributed to high vehicle production and sales, other factors such as increasing GDP, rising per capita income, and low production costs.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Metal Casting Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Metal Casting market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the process, material type, application, component, vehicle type, electric & hybrid vehicle type and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Metal Casting Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in Metal Casting Market report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Canada Automobile Association (CAA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Metal Casting market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Metal Casting Market globally

Key Players in the Metal Casting Market Are:

• Ryobi Limited

• GF Automotive

• Rheinmetall Automotive

• Nemak

• Ahresty Corporation

• Dynacast

• Mino Industrial

• Endurance

• Gibbs Die Casting

• Aisin Automotive Casting

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive casting materials manufacturers and suppliers

• Automotive casting component suppliers

• Metal Casting Market Investors

• Automotive casting components manufacturer

• Regional Automobile Associations

• Automotive component manufacturing associations

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Automobile organizations/associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Metal Casting Market:

Research report categorizes the Metal Casting market-based on process, material type, application, component, vehicle type, electric & hybrid vehicle type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Metal Casting market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Metal Casting Market, By Process:

• Gravity Casting

• High-Pressure Die Casting

• Low-Pressure Die Casting

• Sand Casting

Metal Casting Market, By Material Type:

• Aluminum Casting

• Cast Iron

• Magnesium Casting

• Zinc Casting

• Others Materials

Metal Casting Market, By Application:

• Body Assemblies

• Engine Parts

• Transmission Parts

Metal Casting Market, By Component

• Alloy Wheels

• Battery Housing

• Clutch Casing

• Cross Car Beam

• Crank Case

• Cylinder Head

• Differential Cover Housing

• Engine Block

• Engine Mount

• Exhaust Manifold

• Flywheel Housing

• Front Door

• Gearbox Housing

• Ignition & Lock Housing

• Intake Manifold

• Oil Pan

• Rear Door Frame

• Seat Frame

• Transmission Housing

• Turbocharger Housing

Metal Casting Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Metal Casting Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Metal Casting Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

