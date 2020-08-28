Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market : Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019 – 2026)_By Offering, By Type, By End-User , By Geography.

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market is expected to reach USD 2.36 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Increasing labour costs, rising industrial automation, and growth in e-commerce, emerging application areas of parcel sorting systems and integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT with sorting systems are the major factors driving the Parcel Sortation Systems Market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market is majorly segmented by offering, type, and end-user industry. By offering, the market is segmented as Hardware, Software, and Services. The market is segmented by Linear Parcel Sortation Systems, and Loop Parcel Sortation Systems. Parcel Sortation Systems are applied in different applications including Logistics, E-Commerce, Airports, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply, Food & Beverages and Others.

Geographically, the Parcel Sortation Systems Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is expected to be largest market for Parcel Sortation Systems market during the forecast period. Presence of prominent logistics and e-commerce companies and major parcel sortation systems solution providers in this region has led the market to dominate in this region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for global Parcel Sortation Systems Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the offering, type, end-user industry, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Are:

• Dematic

• Muratec

• Vanderlande

• BEUMER Group

• Intelligrated

• Fives

• Bastian Solutions

• Siemens

• Interroll

• Invata Intralogisitcs

• Daifuku Co. Ltd

• OKURA YUSOKI

• Murata Machinery

• KION Group

• TGW Group

Key Target Audience:

• Parcel Sortation Systems material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Parcel Sortation Systems traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market based on the offering, type, end-user industry, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Offering

• Hardware

o Processors

o Cameras

o Sensors

o Pressure sensors

o Analog flow sensors

o Displacement sensors

o Proximity sensors

o Optical sensors

o Diverters

o Electrical and mechanical components

o Displays

• Software

• Services

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Type

• Linear Parcel Sortation Systems

o ARB sorters

o Linear/vertical belt sorters

o Pop-up/narrow belt sorters

o Shoe sorters

o Small parcel sorters

o Paddle sorters

o Pusher sorters

• Loop Parcel Sortation Systems

o Cross-belt sorters (horizontal)

o Flat sorters/bomb bay sorters

o Tilt tray sorters

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By End-User Industry

• Logistics

o Courier

o Freight forwarding

o Postal services

o Storage and warehousing

• E-Commerce

• Airports

o International airports

o Domestic airports

• Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply

o Active pharmaceutical ingredient suppliers

o Drug manufacturers

o Distributors

• Food & Beverages

o Unprocessed or minimally processed food

o Processed culinary ingredients

o Processed food

• Others

o Footwear

o Apparel

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Major Table Parcel Sortation Systems Market of Contents Report

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. END-USER OVERVIEW

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Key Trends

