Global Kraft Paper Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Grade, Packaging form, Application, and Region

Global Kraft Paper Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during a forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Kraft paper or is paper or paperboard (cardboard) created from chemical pulp produced in the Kraft process. Kraft paper is designed for packaging products with high demands for strength and durability as well as for its light weight and tough in physical properties. Kraft papers are mainly used for the production of corrugated and cardboard boxes. The increase in demand for kraft papers in several end-use industries, like cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, automotive and consumer durables, building & construction, are the main factors that are anticipated to boosting the growth of the kraft paper market. Similarly, kraft papers are eco-friendly, offer outstanding product packaging, easy to stack and recycle. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of global kraft papers market. The recyclability feature and fast urbanization across regions are expected to contribute to the growth of the kraft paper market. Rising focus on green packaging and customer awareness helps to impel the growth of the kraft papers market.

However, Government rules and regulations about deforestation are restraining the growth of the kraft paper market.

Based on the packaging form, the corrugated boxes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Corrugated boxes are easy to handle and also offer a shield to shipped goods from damages. The recyclable and reusable nature of corrugated boxes lessens the packaging surplus. This has resulted in a raised demand for corrugated boxes in many industries like food & beverages, clothing, freight forwarding, logistics, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the kraft paper market with US$ XX Mn in 2019. Thanks to the up surging demand for kraft papers in large population countries like India and China, as it is progressively used in the production of packages to make sure cost investments, sustainability, and safety of packaged products. Additionally, the growing application of kraft papers in healthcare, consumer durables, and many other industries are estimated to bolster the growth of the kraft paper market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Recent Developments

• On 5th February 2020 – Mondi has launched an innovative new mobile app for the sack kraft paper market. The ‘Go2Sack’ app provides information and real time calculations and is a market first for the paper and sack kraft industry. The app helps users to select the best paper grade for a specific product and therefore reduces the decision making time to place orders.

• On 17 January 2020 – Mondi, global leader in packaging and paper, has announced its collaboration with the French design school École Supérieure de Design in Troyes, France, for its PERGRAPHICA premium design paper.

• In March 2019 – WestRock Company provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions had expanded its portfolio of automated packaging system contributions with the acquisition of Linkx Packaging Systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Kraft Paper Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Kraft Paper Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Kraft Paper Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Kraft Paper Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Kraft Paper Market

Global Kraft Paper Market, By Grade

• Unbleached

• Bleached

• Wrapping & Packaging

• Sack Kraft Paper

• Others (Vegetable parchment, greaseproof, and glassine)

Global Kraft Paper Market, By Packaging form

• Corrugated boxes

• Grocery bags

• Industrial bags

• Wraps

• Pouches

• Envelopes

Global Kraft Paper Market, By Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Building and construction

• Cosmetics & personal care

• Others (Automotive, aerospace, and electronics)

Global Kraft Paper Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Kraft Paper Market

• MONDI

• Ahlstrom-Munksj

• CMPC

• Daio Paper Corporation

• Glatfelter

• International Paper

• ITC Limited

• Nippon Paper Group

• Sappi Limited

• Segezha Group

• Smurfit Kappa

• Stora Enso

• WestRock Company,

• Kapstone Paper & Packaging

• Canfor Corporation

• Georgia Pacific LLC.

• Billerudkorsnas AB

• Natron Hayat d.o.o

