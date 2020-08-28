Global Metallized Polyester Films Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Material, Product, End Use Industry, and Region

Global Metallized Polyester Films Market was valued at US$ 2.87 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.57 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.82% during a forecast period.

The metallized polyester films are the polymer films, which has the coating of the metal, especially aluminum. These films are coated on one side and plain on the other side. Usage of these films in the decoration, packaging, insulation, and electronics.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Metallized Polyester Films Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Metallized Polyester Films Market.

Based on material, aluminum is expected to hold the largest share in the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period owing to the coating of the aluminum on the films reduces the permeability to water, light, and oxygen. On the basis of product, wrapping films is estimated to hold the largest share in the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period rising demand for metallized polyester films from pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry to wrap the medicines and food products.

In terms of end-use industry, food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period due to rising demand from the food & beverages industry. Growing food & beverages industries is also expected to surge the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period in a positive way. In addition, increasing population and growing demand for innovative packaging solutions, which are also driving the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is also expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period as rising the production and demand for medicines in developing countries such as India and China.

Metallized polyester films market growth is driven by wide applications of metallized polyester films in the various end-use industry such as labeling films, wrapping films, and blister packs. Growing demand for flexible packaging solution across the globe, which is driving the demand for metallized polyester films. The metallized polyester films have superior qualities such as heat sealing abilities and low density, which are boosting the metallized polyester films market growth in a positive way. The popularity of metallized polyester films is increasing owing to the coating of the aluminum on the films reduces the permeability to water, light, and oxygen.

Metallized polyester films have features such as high tensile strength and cost efficiency are expected to fuel the global metallized polyester films market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand of the metallized polyester films from various food and beverages industries and packaging industries, which is propelling the global metallized polyester films market growth in a positive way. The growing requirement of the metallized polyester films in the various end-user industries, which is projected to be the major growth driver for the global metallized polyester films market in the future. However, unacceptability of the aluminum in various countries will act as restraints to the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Europe is projected to hold the largest share in the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period due to the rising requirement for the metallized polyester films from various end-use industries. Metallized polyester films have features such as lightweight and easy to handle, which are driving the market growth in this region. Growing hygiene standards in Europe is also estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is estimated to achieve the highest CAGR in the global metallized polyester films market during the forecast period owing to rising popularity, increasing demand for food, and growing GDP. Increasing demand for metallized polyester films from cosmetics & personal care industry due to growing these industries in this region. In addition, rising fashion trend, the growing spending power of the middle-class population, and the increasing influence of western lifestyle are other driving factors of the market in this region.

Scope of the Report Metallized Polyester Films Market

Global Metallized Polyester Films Market, by Material

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Aluminum

• Silver

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Nylon

• Others

Global Metallized Polyester Films Market, by Product

• Lidding Film

• Pouches & Sachets

• Bags

• Wrapping Films

• Blister Packs

• Others

Global Metallized Polyester Films Market, by End Use Industry

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Global Metallized Polyester Films Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Metallized Polyester Films Market

• Cosmo Films Ltd

• Jindal Poly Films Ltd

• Uflex Ltd

• Polyplex

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Taghleef Industries Group

• Bollore Inc.

• Polinas

• Ester Industries Ltd

• Dunmore

• SRF Limited,

• Impak Films USA LLC.

• Sumilon Polyester Ltd.

• Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

• Avery Dennison Corp.

• Accrued Plastic Ltd.

• Invico S.A.

• Innovia Films Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Metallized Polyester Films Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Metallized Polyester Films Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Metallized Polyester Films Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Metallized Polyester Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Metallized Polyester Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Metallized Polyester Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Metallized Polyester Films Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Metallized Polyester Films by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Metallized Polyester Films Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Metallized Polyester Films Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Metallized Polyester Films Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

