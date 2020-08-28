Global Nail Polish Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, and Region

Global Nail Polish Market was valued US$19.18 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period



Customers are selecting for nail polish based on their choice of nail art. The increasing population of women has boosted demand for nail polish across the world. Rise in the emphasis on nail care and usage of multi-color enamels on finger and toe nails by consumers are anticipated to drive mandate for nail polish during forecast period.

Factors such as surge in the popularity of fashion events and increase in awareness about grooming among women are also stimulating the usage of nail polish. In addition, women working in the corporate sector are concerned about their appearance and therefore wear nail polish.

The report is segmented into Product and region. Nail Polish Market based on Product includes Liquid, Gel. The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The global nail polish market size is estimated at high CAGR and the demand is estimated to grow rapidly due to increased purchases by the teenage population who prefer designer nails. Due to a rise in the number of people visiting salons and nail art studios is expected to high demand.

The development of innovative textures and effects of nail products including enamel, varnish, and lacquer is expected to be the fastest increasing color cosmetics segment. Nail care services are increasing rapidly due to the well services provide by professional salons.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Nail Polish Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Nail Polish Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Nail Polish Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Nail Polish Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nail Polish Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Report for Global Nail Polish Market:

Global Nail Polish Market, by Product:

• Liquid

• Gel

Global Nail Polish Market by Sales Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarket

• Convenient Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online or E-Commerce

Global Nail Polish Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Nail Polish Market:

• Revlon, Inc.

• Essie Cosmetics, Ltd.

• L’Oreal Paris

• Odontorium Product Inc.

• Creative Nail Design, Inc.

• Fiabila Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

• The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

• NARS Cosmetics

• China Glaze

• Cosmetic Industries, Inc.

• Sally Hansen, Inc.

• RGB Cosmetics

• Vogue Cosmetics

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Coty, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nail Polish Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nail Polish Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nail Polish Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nail Polish Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nail Polish Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nail Polish Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nail Polish Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nail Polish by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nail Polish Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nail Polish Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nail Polish Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

