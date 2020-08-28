Global Organic Personal Care Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market was valued US$13.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The major driving factor of the global organic personal care products market is increasing demand for skincare, hair care, and cosmetics, rising need for environment and animal-friendly products, strict regulations promoting the use of organic materials in the personal care industry. Also, rising awareness regarding various benefits of organic personal care products over synthetic equivalent is boosting the market growth.

Moreover, organic products are derived from natural resources and are free from harmful chemicals is one of the key factors of the organic personal care products market. Furthermore, growing opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products due to spiraling demand for organic, herbal, and natural beauty products.

However, the Shelf life of organic personal care products & cosmetics, better results obtained from advanced beauty treatments, and organic & natural personal care products are premium priced and are relatively costlier than synthetic personal care products are restricting the growth of the organic personal care products market.

Based on application, oral care, cosmetics, skincare, and hair care are the key applications reviewed in the report. The skincare segment dominated the global market because of rising skin concerns and anti-aging pursuit is contributing to the growth of the market. The demand for organic hair care products is growing on account of the rising incidence of premature grey hair and dandruff problems and the growing geriatric population.

Depending on the distribution channel, e-commerce and online marketplace are providing consumers access to a wide range of products from across the globe attributable to growing awareness about online retailing is sets a notable impact on organic personal care products market as it gives more attractive and discounted products.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period due to growing awareness regarding the merits of natural products and rising disposable income are primary factors promoting the growth of the organic personal care products market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Organic Personal Care Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Organic Personal Care Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Organic Personal Care Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Organic Personal Care Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope

by Product Type:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Cosmetics

• Oral Care

• Others.

by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Convenient Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online or E-Commerce

by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players

• Weleda AG

• L’Oréal SA

• Burt’s Bees

• KORRES S.A. – Natural Products

• Avon Products, Inc.

• Coty Inc.

• AVEENO

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.,

• Arbonne International

• LLC

• Yves Rocher International

• The Hain Celestial Group

• Amway Corporation

• Natura Cosméticos S.A.

• L’Occitane Groupe S.A.

• The Body Shop International plc

• Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Organic Personal Care Products Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Organic Personal Care Products by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

