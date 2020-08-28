Global Out of Home Tea Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, End Users and Region

Global Out of Home Tea Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 10.4% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Out of Home Tea Market Drivers and Restrains:

Tea consumed outside the home in quick service restaurants, restaurants, work places, bars and pubs, hotels, cafés, and various other outdoor venues are considered in global out of home tea market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/45466

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Recently, In England, XX % of people can’t believe the quality of tea is better in cafes than home, and 29 % of consumers choose the taste of tea when it’s made at home rather than in a café. More than XX% of Americans is drinking tea every day. In the U.K., 52% of consumers visit a café for relaxation and enjoy the environment, and XX% of consumers to catch up with friends. XX% of Coffee consumers visit a café to drink coffee they can’t make at home, but XX% say the same for tea.

The global out home tea market is driven by changes in taste and preferences, rise in disposable income of consumers, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players. Consumer awareness about the health benefits of green and herbal tea are impelling the growth of the global out of home tea market. The easy accessibility of tea is likely to boost the growth of the Asia Pacific green tea market. Global green tea production is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% as compared to black tea, reflecting the growth in China.

But, the high cost of green tea than black tea is estimated to impede the global green tea market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the product portfolio, and the increasing marketing activities and advertising are anticipated to create business opportunities for the key players in the global green tea market.

Global Out of Home Tea Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the packaging type, the global out of home tea market has been segmented into loose tea, tea bags, bottled and canned tea. The tea bags segment held a dominant share of XX% in the global out of home tea market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The popularity of tea bags could be attributed to the fact that dried and crushed leaves, packaged in suitable sachets or bags, are much more convenient to use anytime and anywhere. In hospitality industries such as hotels, restaurants, pubs and quick service restaurants, along with outdoors and workplaces, tea bags tend to be used widely.

Global Out of Home Tea Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the out of home tea market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the XX% share in the out of home tea market owing to popularity of tea as a convenient beverage, and changing scenario of restaurants, retail stores and cafes. The Asia Pacific out of home tea market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 29,741.2 Mn end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%, which would closely three quarters of the overall demand. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the green tea segment on explanation of the health benefits of the product like being useful for weight loss, high metabolism rate, good for body aeration and rich in anti-oxidants. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of new tea types are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global out of home tea market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global out of home tea market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global out of home tea market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global out of home tea market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/45466

Scope of the Global Out of Home Tea Market:

Global Out of Home Tea Market, by Type:

• Black tea

• Green tea

• Herbal tea

• Matcha tea

• Oolong tea

• Others

Global Out of Home Tea Market, by Packaging Type:

• Loose tea

• Tea bags

• Bottled

• Canned tea

Global Out of Home Tea Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialist Retailer

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailers

Global Out of Home Tea Market, by End Users:

• Quick Service Restaurants

• Restaurants

• Bars and Pubs

• Hotels

• Café/Coffee Shop Chains

• Work Places

• Outdoor

• Others

Global Out of Home Tea Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Out of Home Tea Market, Major Players:

• Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

• Costa Ltd.

• Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

• Nestle S.A.

• The Republic of Tea

• Tenfu Corporation

• Bettys and Taylors Group Limited

• Kusmi Tea

• Peet’s Coffee & Tea

• Unilever Group

• Starbucks Corporation

• The Coca-Cola Company

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Associated British Foods

• Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company Plc.

• British Foods Plc.

• Barry’s Tea Limited

• Hain Celestial Group, Inc

• ITO EN, Ltd.

• Mcleod Russel India Limited

• TaeTea

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Out of Home Tea Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Out of Home Tea Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Out of Home Tea Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Out of Home Tea Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Out of Home Tea Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Out of Home Tea Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Out of Home Tea Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Out of Home Tea by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Out of Home Tea Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Out of Home Tea Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Out of Home Tea Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Out of Home Tea Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-out-of-home-tea-market/45466/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com