Global Pet Grooming Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Pet Grooming Products Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in the concept of pet parenting and rise in disposable income of pet owners are the major factors that drive the growth of the pet grooming market globally. Consumers are now opting for high-quality pet food, high-end accessories, and a variety of pet grooming services for their pets, which further drive the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, mobile pet grooming services have witnessed increasing popularity across the world, wherein specially equipped vehicles travel to the pet owner’s residence providing a full range of services at the doorstep. This eliminates the need to wait in long queues for pet grooming services. So, all these factors significantly contribute to the growth of the global market. However, threats from forged products may hinder the growth of the pet grooming products market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The online platform segment is expected to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period, owing to the high penetration of internet & smartphones. Also, development of the e-commerce industry significantly boosts the growth of this segment. Consumers prefer to buy pet grooming products from a trusted online platform, as it serves as a cost- and time-effective approach. An extensive range of products from bedding, clothes, grooming products, toys to high-quality pet food, and high-end accessories are available online.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the highest share in the pet grooming products market globally. Adoption of specialized, advanced, and premium pet grooming products in the USA is expected to strengthen the growth of the North America pet grooming products market. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), APPA and AVMA are estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in marketing and promotional activities by manufacturers has been driving the market growth of the market in economies in the region.

The Asia Pacific is the second-largest market for pet grooming products during the forecast period. Owing to increasing awareness regarding the health of the pets in emerging countries such as China and India is expected to propel the growth of the global pet grooming products market in the upcoming years.

Major pet grooming products companies covered in the market:

Spectrum Brands Company is leading key player operating in the pet grooming products market. Spectrum Brands Capitals, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a worldwide consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading brands focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service. The Spectrum Company is a leading provider of residential locksets, residential builders’ plumbing, shaving hardware, and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden, home pest control products, & personal insect repellents.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Pet Grooming Products Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Pet Grooming Products Market.

Scope of the Global Pet Grooming Products Market:

Global Pet Grooming Products Market, By Type

• Shampoo & Conditioner

• Comb & Brush

• Clippers & Scissors

• Others

Global Pet Grooming Products Market, By Distribution Channel

• Retail Store

• Online Platform

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Others

Global Pet Grooming Products Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Pet Grooming Products Market

• Spectrum Brands

• Hartz

• Central Garden & Pet Company

• Jarden Consumer Solutions

• Wahl Clipper Corporation

• Andis Company

• Geib Buttercut

• Rolf C. Hagen

• Petmate

• Coastal Pet Products

• Ferplast S.p.A.

• Beaphar

• Millers Forge

• Chris Christensen Systems

• Bio-Groom

• TropiClean

• Rosewood Pet Products

• Cardinal Laboratories

• Ancol Pet Products

• Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon)

• Davis Manufacturing

• Earthbath

• SynergyLabs

• Pet Champion

• Miracle Care

