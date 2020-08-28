Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material Type, Type, by Application Methods, End-User, and Region

Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Sleeve Label Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Sleeve Label Packaging Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on end-user, food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global sleeve label packaging market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing population and rapid urbanization is projected to propel the global sleeve label packaging market growth during the forecast period in a positive way. Pharmaceuticals segment is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global sleeve label packaging market during the forecast period due to the rising expansion of this industry in developing countries. On the basis of material type, the paper segment is expected to hold the largest share in the sleeve label packaging market during the forecast period owing to rising consumer awareness regarding usage of eco-friendly and low-density bio-degradable packaging products. The plastics segment is anticipated to drive the global Sleeve Label Packaging Market growth during the forecast period as it has features such as cost-efficiency and availability.

Sleeve label packaging is driven by increased usage in the labeling in the various end-use industry such as food & beverages, healthcare, and personal care. Sleeve label packaging has features such as cost-efficiency and atheistic appeal attributes, which are expected to drive the global Sleeve label packaging market growth during the forecast period. These labels popularity is increasing as it delivers added branding space on a package, which is estimated to fuel the market growth in a positive way.

The rising demand for SKU sized packs, sleeve labels in various colors, size, and different types of sleeve label for different products, which is expected to influence the demand for sleeve label packaging in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaged food & beverages products is expected to surge the global sleeve label packaging market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for sleeve label packaging in cosmetics and pharmacy industries, which is also anticipated to surge the demand of sleeve label packaging during the forecast period. However, threat substitutes like pressure sensitive and self-adhesive labels, which is estimated to hamper the sleeve labels market growth during the forecast period. In addition, lack recyclability will restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global sleeve labels market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages among developing countries of this region such as India and China, which are driving the sleeve labels market growth in this region. In addition, growing industrialization and rising consumer spending power, which are expected to fuel the sleeve labels market growth in a positive way. North America is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global sleeve labels market during the forecast period owing to a developed market with multiple market players. Europe is also projected to drive the global sleeve labels market during the forecast period due to a developed economy.

Scope of the Report Sleeve Label Packaging Market

Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Plastics

• Paper

• Others

Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market, by Type

• Stretch Labels Packaging

• Shrink Labels Packaging

Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market, by Application Methods

• Heat Transfer

• Pressure Application

• Glue Applied

• In-Mold Methods

Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market, by End-User

• Homecare

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverages

• Industrial Goods

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others

Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market

• Accraply Inc.

• Bonset America Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Taghleef Industries group

• Flint Group

• SleeveCo Inc.

• CCL Industries

• Esko-Graphics bvba

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Intertape Polymer Group

• Klockner Pentaplast Group

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Macfarlane Group

• Berry Plastics Group

• Cenveo

• Constantia Flexibles

• Karlville Development

• Hood Packaging

• Bemis

• Clondalkin

• Huhtamaki

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Sleeve Label Packaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sleeve Label Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Sleeve Label Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sleeve Label Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Sleeve Label Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sleeve Label Packaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Sleeve Label Packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

