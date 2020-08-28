Global Smart Toys Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by Technology, by Distribution channel, and Region

Global Smart Toys Market was valued US$4.07 n in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.



Growth of the smart toys market is primarily due to the growing awareness of technology, internet, etc. which encourages children to play with them. Changing lifestyle, advancement in artificial intelligence drives the smart toys market. Increasing urban population and rapidly growing smart toy consumers in emerging countries such as China and India are the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the smart toys market during the forecast period. Security and privacy become the main concern for smart toys market. Government policy on the value and the price of the products may hinder the global smart toys market growth over the forecast period.

Global smart toys market can be segmented on the basis of type, technology, and distribution channel. Based on type includes app-enabled mechanical toys, screen less toys, voice or image recognition toys, puzzles and building games, toys-to-life, health-tracking toys or wearable, and others. Increasing demand for app-enabled mechanical toys is projected to experience high CAGR during the forecast period. Voice or image recognition toys segment accounted for 31% market share in 2017. On basis of technology, smart toys market is classified into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID or NFC. Advancement in technology to develop innovative and interactive toys fuels smart toys market growth in coming years.

Distribution channel segment includes toy shops, e-commerce or online stores, offline stores, specialty stores, and others. The toy shop segment dominated the global smart toys market in 2017. Offline stores include mass stores, supermarkets, etc. Consumers most possibly select offline stores sector that is looking for smart toys. Growing awareness about e-commerce and online sales also sets a notable impact on smart toys market. It is anticipated to account for the highest CAGR over coming years.

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is projected to lead the global smart toys market during the forecast period. High technology oriented toys also requires active and flexible IT support, which is available in majority of the companies in the region.

key players operating in the global smart toys market such as Integrity Toys, Inc., Dream International Ltd., Kids II, Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Konami Corporation, K’NEX Brands, Inc., Mattel, Inc., LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., Fisher Playmates Toys, Inc., Price, Inc., TOMY Company Ltd., and Sanrio Company Ltd.

Scope of Report Global Smart toys Market:

Global Smart toys Market, by Type:

• Screen less toys

• App-enabled mechanical toys

• Voice or image recognition toys

• Health-tracking toys or wearable

• Toys-to-life

• Puzzles and building games

Global Smart toys Market, by Technology:

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• RFID

Global Smart toys Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Toy shops

• E-Commerce Or Online Stores

• Offline Stores

• Specialty Stores

Global Smart toys Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Smart toys Market:

• Integrity Toys, Inc.

• Dream International Ltd.

• Kids II, Inc.

• JAKKS Pacific Inc.

• Konami Corporation

• K’NEX Brands, Inc.

• Mattel, Inc.

• LeapFrog Enterprises

• Fisher Playmates Toys, Inc

• Price, Inc., TOMY Company Ltd.

• Sanrio Company Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Toys Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Toys Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Toys Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Toys Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Toys Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Toys Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Toys Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Toys by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Toys Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Toys Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Toys Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

