Global Stand up Pouches Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 -2026) by Type, by Form, by Closure Type, by Application, by Region

Global Stand up Pouches Market was valued US$ 39.26 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than XX % during a forecast period.



Global Stand-up Pouches Market is segmented by Type, by Form, by Closure Type, by Application and by Region.

Stand-up Pouches Market by type segment is classified into Aseptic, Standard, Retort and Hot-filled. By form segment classified into Round Bottom, Roll stock, K-Style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom. By closure type segment is classified into Top Notch, Zipper and Spout. By application segment is classified into Food & beverage, Cosmetics & toiletries and Healthcare. Geographically split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on type segment aseptic segment is projected to retain its leading position through Aseptic stand-up pouches are gating popularity due to the demand for long shelf life and their high seal integrity. The growing adoption of aseptic stand-up pouches in dairy-based and ready-to-drink beverages further boosts demand. This is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period as a result of the rising focus on safety of food from contamination.

Based on form the round bottom segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increasing use of round-bottom stand-up pouches for packaging lightweight products.

Based on closure type, the spout segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. This is attributed to its comfort of opening & closing, convenience in dispensing and rising demand for packaging liquid products. Furthermore, the increasing need for efficient packaging designs and growing demand for stand-up pouches drive the demand for spout closures.

Based on application the food & beverages segment headed the stand-up pouches market. With the consumers rising demand for products with longer shelf-life, dairy manufacturers are shifting toward packaging solutions that confirm maximum decontamination.

Global Stand-up Pouches Market By Closure Type

The changing lifestyles have enhanced the market for packaged food & beverages, which is one of the most important factors driving the growth of the stand-up pouches market during the forecast period. The distinct features of stand-up pouches such as easy portability, lightweight, cost-effectiveness and ease of handling further rises the growth of the market. The market is also anticipated to be driven by its ability to decrease shipping expenses. In the developing countries, the growing demand for packaged food and beverages from consumers is also driving the growth of the market for stand-up pouches. The requirement of large production space and huge investment in raw materials required for the production of stand-up pouches are hindering the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific stand-up pouches market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The increase in disposable income of individuals has led to an increase in demand for ready-to-eat products, which turns to contribute the growth of the stand-up pouches market in the Asia Pacific region. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in stand-up pouches market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. Amcor, Bemis Company, Berry Global Group, Mondi, Sonoco, Sealed Air, Coveris, ProAmpac, Smurfit Kappa and Huhtamaki, among others.

Scope of the Global Stand up Pouches Market

Global Stand-up Pouches Market By Type:

• Aseptic

• Standard

• Retort

• Hot-filled

Global Stand-up Pouches Market By Form:

• Round Bottom

• Roll stock

• K-Style

• Plow/Folded Bottom

• Flat Bottom

Global Stand-up Pouches Market By Closure Type:

• Top Notch

• Zipper

• Spout

Global Stand-up Pouches Market By Application:

• Food & beverage

• Cosmetics & toiletries

• Healthcare

Global Stand-up Pouches Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Key Player analysed in Global Stand up Pouches Market:

• Amcor

• Bemis Company

• Berry Global Group

• Mondi

• Sonoco

• Sealed Air

• Coveris

• ProAmpac

• Smurfit Kappa

• Huhtamaki

