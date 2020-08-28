Global Vector Control Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Vector Type, Method Control, End User and Region

Global Vector Control Market was valued at US$ 15.9Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 26.2Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.44% during a forecast period.

Global vector control market has driven the increase in the incidence of vector-borne diseases, rising knowledge about vector control methods among well-known organizations such as the WHO and CropLife International, and the high effectiveness of chemical-based vector control services and products. Also, the market is projected to increase, owing to a rise in awareness about health issues created by vectors. However, long approval procedure and lack of uniform procedures for testing the use of vector control are expected to restrain the vector control market during the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of the physical method of vector control is expected to propose an opportunity for the vector control market in the near future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Commercial & Industrial segment is dominating the global vector control market. Owing to the increasing demand of vector control products and solutions in the food manufacturing and hospitality sectors in urban areas to keep hygiene, especially in the Asia Pacific countries. This is a result of the stringent regulations and procedural guidelines by governments and other specific agencies.

The biological control segment is leading the global market for vector control. Biological control is a factor of an integrated pest management strategy. The reduction of pest populations by natural enemies and usually involves an active human role because of the growing concerns on the environmental impact of chemical compounds and a rising number of the case study of insecticide resistance among pests.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for vector control during the forecast period. The region has been experiencing significant demand for vector control products and services because of the awareness about public hygiene and the increase in the support provided by governments toward pest control operations. The rapidly increasing population and urbanization have resulted in the demand for sanitary efforts, which contain procurement of vector control products. Increase in demand for vector control services and products owing to consciousness about public hygiene and the increasing support by governments for pest control operations are expected to drive the vector control market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Vector Control Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Vector Control Market.

Scope of Global Vector Control Market

Global Vector Control Market, By Vector Type

• Insects

• Rodents

• Others

Global Vector Control Market, By Method of Control

• Chemical Methods

o Pyrethroids

 Permethrin

 Deltamethrin

 Cypermethrin

 Lambda-Cyhalothrin

o Fipronil

o Organophosphates

 Malathion

 Temephos

 Chlorpyrifos

o Larvicides

 Pyriproxyfen

o Other Chemical Methods

• Physical & Mechanical Control Methods

• Biological Control Methods

o Microbials

o Predators

o Botanicals

• Other Control Methods

Global Vector Control Market, By End-User

• Commercial & Industrial

• Residential

Global Vector Control Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Vector Control Market

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Syngenta AG

• Rentokil Initial PLC.

• FMC Corporation

• Ecolab

• Rollins Inc.

• The Terminix International Company Lp

• Bell Laboratories Inc.

• Arrow Exterminators, Inc

• Massey Services Inc.

• Anticimex Group

• Ensystex

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Vector Control Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vector Control Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Vector Control Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vector Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vector Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vector Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vector Control Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vector Control by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vector Control Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vector Control Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Vector Control Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

