Global Wedding Rings Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Gender, Metal, Category and Region

Global Wedding Rings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 103 Bn by 2026, at an XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



Wedding jewelry is one of the most valuable segments in trade and commerce industry. Wedding jewelry includes of small decorative items worn for personal adornment, like rings, earrings, necklaces, brooches, and bracelets.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report estimates the growth rate and the Global Wedding Rings Market value based on Market dynamics, development inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the newest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The wedding rings market is making major inroads, capitalizing on the rising penetration of E-Commerce. The most effective difference strategy of E-Commerce regarding traditional store formats is its deep understanding of consumer needs at a granular and behavioral level. The proliferation of E-Commerce is further boosted by a diverse product portfolio as related to offline channels.

Market Segmentation:

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of various product segments to the growth of the wedding rings market size. Based on metal, diamond ring segment to dominate the global wedding rings market followed by a gold ring. Diamond wedding rings will reign extreme and continue to maintain their sheen during the forecast period, on the back of their superlative texture and arrival. Together, both, diamond and gold cumulatively account for nearly 78% of the market share for wedding rings. Companies will continue to follow market share gains as customers show an increased preference for wedding rings over engagement rings.

China and India are at The Forefront of Diamond Demand Growth:

China and India are the two most populated countries in the world, and more than 10 Mn marriages are registered in each country every year. The growing millennial population in these economies is expected to rise the demand for wedding rings. Powered by strong demand, the market for diamond in both countries is emerging rapidly. The number of retail jewelry outlets is growing, and a rising number of customers are adopting the Western practice of giving gifts of diamond jewelry to celebrate engagements, weddings and anniversaries. Many customers are coming to view diamonds as investments.

Regional Analysis:

The APAC is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. APAC, one of the largest producers of gold, is observing a spurt in jewelry purchases for investment purposes. This will be one of the significant driving factors increasing the growth of the wedding rings market. Wedding rings are a sizeable industry in North America, where companies are hedging their bets on creating a unique shopping experience for love-struck consumers. Various companies in North America are using the Internet to showcase their help before customers enter their brick and mortar stores.

Most European economies have recognized same-sex marriages, the latest being Northern Ireland. Various brands are coming up with wedding rings for the LGBT community in recognition of this gender. This is expected to make the opportunity and upsurge the demand for wedding rings during the forecast period.

Industry Update:

In recent years, major players in the wedding rings market have taken several strategic measures, like facility expansions and partnerships. In Oct 2019, Cartier partnered by DFS Group to start an exhibition in Macau, to feature high-end watches, jewelry, and rings. The company has grown hugely through 272 stores located in 59 countries.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Wedding Rings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wedding Rings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Wedding Rings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wedding Rings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Wedding Rings Market

Global Wedding Rings Market, by Gender

• Male

• Female

Global Wedding Rings Market, by Metal

• Diamond Rings

• Gold Rings

• Platinm Rings

• Others ( Silver, Titanium)

Global Wedding Rings Market, by Category

• Engagement Rings

• Wedding Rigs

• Others (Anniversary, Valentine)

Global Wedding Rings Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Wedding Rings Market

• Cartier International SNC

• Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

• CrownRing

• David Yurman Enterprises LLC

• H. Samuel

• Harry Winston, Inc.

• Louis Vuitton

• Pandora A/S

• Robbins Bros. Jewelry, Inc.

• Swarovski AG

• Tiffany & Co.

• Laofengxiang

• Chow Tai Fook

• Chow Sang Sang

• Lukfook

• Mingr

• LVMH

• Harry Winston

• CHJD

• Yuyuan

• TSL

• Van Cleef&Arpels

• Charles & Colvard

