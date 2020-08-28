Cargo Shipping Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Cargo Type, Industry Type, and Geography

Global Cargo Shipping Market valued was US$ 11.44 Bn. in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Trade liberalization and global economic growth increase the cargo shipping market. With economic growth and development, there is a direct rise in commodity consumption, which drives the cargo shipping market. Investments in port infrastructure and the global supply-command cycle will have a positive impact on the market. Developing trend of globalization and demographic changes are driving the growth of cargo shipping market.

Supply chain management for marine trade has improved largely attributing to developing nations gaining a large market share in the cargo shipping. Acquiring new containers is cost intensive, which is manifesting as a major obstruct in the shipping industry and cargo shipping market. Environmental changes globally and geopolitics is a major restraint that could hinder the cargo shipping growth.

Based on the cargo type, Dry cargo ships are used to carry solid dry goods that have a higher tolerance to heat and cold, like metal ores, coal, steel products, and grains. As dry cargo shipment have doesn’t require special types of precautions. Container ships are ocean vessels that carry goods in large containers. Container ships are mainly used for the transportation of non-bulk cargo, generally manufactured goods, in truck-size intermodal containers.

Based on industry type, food is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to factors such as economic growth and development, thereby directly rise in commodity consumption, which further drives the cargo shipping market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the XX% share of the global cargo shipping market in 2018. Developing economies are driving growth in the region. China is the main exporter in Asia-Pacific, owing to its well-developed manufacturing hub. European countries like UK, Spain, Germany, and France, along with Russia will account for the second largest share followed by North America.

Major key players operating in the cargo shipping market are CMA-CGM SA, A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., DHL Global Forwarding, Nippon Express Co., Ltd, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Ceva Logistics and Deutsche Bahn AG.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Cargo shipping Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cargo shipping Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cargo shipping Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cargo shipping Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Cargo Shipping Market

Global Cargo Shipping Market, By Cargo Type

• Liquid

• Dry

• General

• Container

Global Cargo Shipping Market, By Industry Type

• Food

• Electrical/Electronics

• Mineral Fuels & Oils

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Cargo Shipping Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players- Global Cargo Shipping Market

• CMA-CGM SA

• A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

• China COSCO Holdings Company Limited

• Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

• Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

• DHL Global Forwarding

• Nippon Express Co., Ltd

• Hapag-Lloyd AG

• Ceva Logistics

• Deutsche Bahn AG

• DB Schenker

