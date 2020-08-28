Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By Cause of Injury, and By Region

Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market was valued US$ 1.74 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The foot & ankle devices are used to restore the function of the ankle & foot, and for the treatment of various conditions, such as diabetic foot, hammertoes, and arthritis.

The major driving factors of the foot and ankle devices market are the growing aging population, and the increasing occurrence rate of joint problems includes fractures, foot ulcers, arthritis, and bunion. The increasing rate of sports-related injuries, increasing incidence of diabetes & foot-related disorders, and technological developments boosting the growth of the foot & ankle devices market.

Also, the rising senior populace across the globe indicates the key opportunity for foot and ankle devices as age can significantly decrease bone strength and increase the risk of fracture. However, huge cost & reimbursement of devices, an excise tax on medical devices, and a lack of skilled personnel to handle foot and ankle equipment are restraining the market growth.

Based on the product, the need for joint implants is growing attributable to increasing life expectancy and the desire to stay active. Aging baby boomers are the major consumers of joint replacement products, mostly caused by their desire to retain mobility. Though bracing & support devices are used as a part of post-operative recovery therapy. Braces are used to prevent bone & muscle injuries.

In terms of the cause of injury, because of the huge geriatric population diabetes is leading to a high occurrence of foot and ankle injuries.

Region-wise, North America is leading the foot and ankle devices market because of the high rate of injuries and the huge geriatric population in the country, which are the major factors for the highest market share of this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market:

Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Product:

• Bracing & Support Devices

• Joint Implants

• Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices

• Orthopedic Fixation

• Prosthetics

Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Cause of Injury:

• Trauma

• Diabetes

• Neurological Disorders

• Others

Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The key player operating in Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market:

• Acumed Llc

• Arthrex Inc.

• Integra Lifesciences Corporation

• Depuy Synthes

• Orthofix International

• Ossur Hf

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Wright Medical Group Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Foot and Ankle Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Foot and Ankle Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Foot and Ankle Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Foot and Ankle Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Foot and Ankle Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Foot and Ankle Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

