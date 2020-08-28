Global Laser welding machine Market -Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Type, Application and Region

Global Laser Welding Machine Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at 5 % to reach at US$ XX Bn in forecast period.

Product definition:

Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation (LASER) welding is one of the most technically advanced forms of welding. This technique is used to join pieces of metal or thermoplastics through the use of a laser. The laser beam provides a concentrated heat source, narrow, deep and high welding rates. The heated area of the weld doesn’t spread much due to rapid cooling, minimal deformation, an excellent depth-width ratio, production of less scrap due to high precision are some of the features provided by laser welding machine over conventional welding machines.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global laser welding machine market Dynamics:

Developed regions like North America and Europe have highly adopted the laser welding machines in the automation sector due to advanced technologies. Advancements in welding technology is continuously led by rising trend of automation in the region. Demand for automated equipment due to shortage of skilled personnel especially in highly precise micro-welding of medical devices and jewelry industries due to assurance of high accuracy is the key factor for the growth of market in the sector. The integration of laser welding in medical sector revolutionized the practices by enabling the development of safer, earlier, and faster surgical interventions and therapies. Ability to increase production rate by automating the process is also expected to support the market growth during forecast. They can also be used in removing glue and chemical additives from the welding operations. wind energy market has seen a rapid growth over the forecast period and as wind tower fabrication requires the formation of huge tubular shapes from individual cans opened a huge amount of opportunities. With the increase in demand for wind farms particularly in offshore subsector there will be an increase in demand for installing wind towers which in turn will drive the market over the forecast.

However, CNC machines and water jet cutting machines are expected to hamper the growth of laser welding machine market as they can substitute the laser welding machines in certain sectors. Operator training is very important as laser deals with very high voltages.

Global laser welding machine market, Segmentation Analysis:

The Automotive Industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities during forecast.

Lasers welding is used in the manufacturing of components such as cover engine parts, transmission parts, alternators, solenoids, fuel injectors, fuel filters. Improved productivity and accuracy in the operation adopted the machines in a huge number. products with high capacity battery cells is leading to interest in the technical solutions using dissimilar metals welding. ACRO Automation Systems Inc. offers Automated Welding Solutions retool and rebuild services, quality assurance process services, customer service and training services.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the laser welding equipment market.

The regional market has a rigid shift towards the automation and technological advancements which provided the largest market share and space for laser welding machines. Especially handheld laser welding machines are widely used in several operations in the region and had a positive impact on the market growth. The infrastructural development and presence of major key players capable of exporting the customized machines played a major role to flourish the market in the region. AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. offers products through Metalworking Machinery business and Metal Machine Tools business. It also provides laser welding equipment and resistance spot welding. As the regional key players are providing customized services to the operations related regional dominant automotive sectors also studied in gthe report.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Laser welding machine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Laser welding machine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Laser welding machine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Laser welding machine Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Laser welding machine Market:

Global Laser welding machine Market, By Type

• Fiber laser welding machine

• CO2 laser welding machine

• Solid-state laser welding machine

Global Laser welding machine Market, By Application

• Medical

• Electronics

• Jewelry Industry

• Automotive

• Tool and Mold-Making

• Others

Global Laser welding machine Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Laser welding machine Market, key players

• Emerson

• IPG Photonics

• OR Lasertechnologie

• Trumpf

• Amada Miyachi

• Cmf

• Emag

• Fanuc Robotics

• Golden Laser

• Gsi Group

• Jenoptik

• Lasag

• Laserline

• Laserstar Technologies

• Mecasonic

• Perfect Laser

• Precitec

• Coherent-Rofin

• Sigma Laser

• SLTL

• Spi Lasers

• Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Laser welding machine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laser welding machine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laser welding machine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laser welding machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laser welding machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laser welding machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laser welding machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laser welding machine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laser welding machine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laser welding machine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laser welding machine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

