Global Night Cream Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by Application, & Region

Global Night Cream Market was valued US$6.93 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.



Global night cream market segmented by Type, by Application & by Region. Types are divided into Dry, Oil, Neutral & Sensitive. Based on Application is classified into Retail store, Specialist Store & Online stores. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rising requirement for skin repair solution has prompted a stimulated demand for effective moisturizing night cream. Drivers of the night creams are help to maintain skin elasticity. Hydrates the skin. Provide the better blood circulation. Smooth and fairer the skin texture. Increasing instances of side effects such as rashes and skin irritation has led to individuals to prefer purchasing natural & organic night cream products. Some of the night cream is damages the skin as the bad effect of chemical that is the restrain of night cream. Exposure of skin to extreme weather conditions such as winters and summers can lead to various dermal issues such as excessive dryness, rashes, and skin irritation. For effective maintenance of the skin health, individuals prefer spending on a range of night creams Types.

Based on skin type, oily skin of night creams are mostly used. Increasing need for skin damage repair solutions has led to surge in demand for effective night moisturizing cream products. Moisturizing cream products are expected to witness the highest revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 10.5 Bn by the end of 2026. To improve their position in the global market, leading firms are targeting masses and focusing on offering products at reasonable price. On the basis of application specialist store is dominating the market as compare to buying the skin product online.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific growth in skin care product segment due to growing demand from developing economies of China and India. Increasing awareness toward skin care products, changing lifestyle of consumers, and rising disposable income of the middle class populace is expected to fuel skin care product demand in countries such as India and China over the forecast period.

Key players operated in Night cream market are Shiseido Co. Ltd., Solstice Holding Inc., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Clinique Laboratories, LLC, L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, VLCC Health Care Ltd., Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido, Lancôme, Estee Lauder, Clinique, L'Oreal, Dior, Guerlain, Elizabeth Arden, Clarins, Nivea, Nuxe, Marub.

Scope of the Report for Global night cream Market

Global night cream market, by Type

• Dry

• Oil

• Neutral

• Sensitive

Global night cream market, by Application

• Retail store

• Specialist store

• Online store

Global night cream Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global night cream Market

• Shiseido Co. Ltd.

• Solstice Holding Inc.

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Clinique Laboratories

• LLC

• L’Oreal

• S.A.

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Unilever PLC

• VLCC Health Care Ltd.

• Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd.

• Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

• Beiersdorf AG

• Lancôme

• Estee Lauder

• Clinique

• Dior

• Guerlain

• Elizabeth Arden

• Clarins

• Nivea

• Nuxe

• Marub.

• Lake may.

