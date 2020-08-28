Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by No of Colors Type, Automation Mode, Drying Source, Substrate, Ink, End-use, and Region

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Gravure printing, also known as rotogravure printing, is mainly a long-run, high-speed high-quality printing method, such as engraving, a gravure is a form of intaglio printing that produces fine, detailed images. Like flexography, gravure printing is often used for high-volume printing of packaging, wallpaper and gift wrap. Though less common, gravure printing may also be used for printing magazines, greeting cards, and high-volume advertising pieces. Significant manufacturers of rotogravure printing machines are taking on strategic initiatives, such as the growth of product portfolio, widespread R&D, and growth of a strong sales network so as to reach out to a massive customer base.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/53728

Globally, the rotogravure printing machine industry market is focused as the manufacturing technology of the rotogravure printing machine is comparatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, such as Cerutti Group, Bobst, Comexi Group Industries, etc. are famous for the pleasing performance of their rotogravure printing machine and associated services. At the same time, the U.S. occupied 45% production market share in 2018, is outstanding in the global rotogravure printing machine industry on account of their market share and technology status of rotogravure printing machine.

Market Dynamics:

Many products have been launched in the rotogravure printing machine market, for example, an Electronic line shaft (ELS) rotogravure printing machine is one of them. It is suitable for various kinds of films and papers. Exceptional speed, precise printing, varied range of colors, less wastage, easy installation, quality control, and less miss alignment are some of the key features of this machine. Such product inventions are expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the rotogravure printing machine market among the end-use sectors such as packaging and label manufacturing. Moreover, the surge in the awareness among retail companies about consumer’s preference towards the kind of branding is expected to drive the demand for rotogravure printing machine.

On the other hand, huge initial investments for the installation of machines, and the existence of substitute printing machines are expected to obstruct the growth of the rotogravure printing machine market.

Market Segmentation:

The global rotogravure printing machine market is segmented by no of colors type, automation mode, drying source, substrate, ink, end-use, and region.

The rotogravure paper printing machine will gain traction in the upcoming years because of its wide usage across several end-use industries. Also, government regulations on reducing plastic usage are motivating the demand for paper printing machines among the industries. According to end-use, flexible packaging may emerge as the largest market segment in the future as a rotogravure printing machine finds extensive application in the packaging industry for printing labels on shopping bags, woven bags, and other packing materials.

Region-wise, Europe held the largest dominance for the rotogravure printing machine market, though, Asia Pacific is forecast to develop at the fore, demoting the Europe market to a lesser spot in the upcoming years. The Asia Pacific market is reinforced by the rapid urbanization observed in the region, also shifting the lifestyle of consumers.

Recent Development:

Recently, Toshiba Machine launched rotogravure printing press GL Series, which is designed for short-run printing and factory automation. It reduces the make-ready time and waste. The machine is equipped with automatic plate cylinder changing system, ink pan loading system, and cylinder wash-up system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/53728

Scope of the Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market, By No of Colors Type

• Less than 2 colors

• 2-5 Colors

• 6-8 Colors

• Greater than 8 Colors

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market, By Automation Mode

• Automatic Rotogravure Printing Machine

• Manual Rotogravure Printing Machine

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market, By Drying Source

• Electrical

• Thermal Fluid

• Gas

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market, By Substrate

• Plastic

• Aluminium Foil

• Paper & Paperboard

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market, By Ink

• Solvent Ink

• Water Ink

• Radiation Ink

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market, By End-use

• Publishing

o Newspaper

o Security Printing

• Packaging

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

o Consumer Goods

o Industrial

o Others

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market

• J M Heaford Ltd.

• Bobst Group SA.

• Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

• Comexi Group S.L.

• DCM-ATN

• KKA Gmbh

• ROTATEK S.A.

• Uteco Converting SpA.

• Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Hsing Wei Machine Industry CO.LTD

• QUEEN’S MACHINERY CO., LTD

• Pelican Rotoflex Pvt. Ltd.

• HYPLAS MACHINERY CO LTD

• Fuji Kikai Kogyo Co Ltd.

• Weijin Machinery Industry Co. Ltd.

• Jiangyin Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Officine Meccaniche Giovanni Cerutti SpA.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rotogravure Printing Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rotogravure Printing Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rotogravure Printing Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rotogravure Printing Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rotogravure Printing Machine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-rotogravure-printing-machine-market/53728/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com