Washing Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, Technology, Application and Geography

Global Washing Machine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 3% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

A washing machine is an appliance which is used to washcloths, and water is the main medium of a washing machine. Increasing demand for automation in household appliances are drive the washing machine market. Technological advancement and innovation such as smartly connected washing machine, rapid urbanization and need to save water are growing the demand for washing machine. A high initial cost of a washing machine is hampering the washing machine market growth at global level.

Based on the product washing machine market is fragmented into fully automatic, semi-automatic, dryers. The fully automatic segment is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of XX% in the near future. A rise in demand for automation in household appliances will boost the demand for automated washing machine.

Based on the technology, the washing machine market is segmented into smart connected and conventional washing machine. A smartly connected washing machine is expected to expand a high rate of CAGR of XX% in the forecast period. Smartly connected washing machine offers efficient use of water and electricity during the washing process. Technology advancement in smartly connected washing machine provides real-time information of washing stages by remote sensing to the user. By using of Wi-Fi connectivity user can easily operate a washing machine from a remote location

Based in the application, the residential application accounted for the dominant market share of XX% in 2018 owing to increasing demand for fully automatic washing machine and semi-automatic washing machine in home appliances by expanded middle-class population. Furthermore, a Commercial application is expected to reach at high CAGR in washing machine market owing to an increasing trend of laundry services by hospitals. Advancement services such as coin laundry and online laundry services are boosting the demand for commercial washing machine services.

In terms of region, the washing machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for a fully automatic machine and smartly connected washing machine by developing economies such as India, China and Vietnam drive the growth in washing machine market. Expansion of the middle-class population by developing economies are growing the demand for use of washing machine.

Key players operating in the global washing machine market includes Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc. ,Electrolux AB Siemens AG, Haier Group Corporation, AB Electrolux, Robert Bosch ,Miele ,Panasonic Corporation, GE Appliances, AEG ,Tecnik ,IFB ,Baumatic ,Kenmore Maytag ,Zanussi ,Sharp Corporation ,Candy ,Hoover Company ,ASKO ,Dyson ,Gorenje, Beko and Amana.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Washing Machine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Washing Machine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Washing Machine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Washing Machine Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the report for Washing Machine Market:

Global Washing Machine Market, By-product

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

• Dryers

Global Washing Machine Market, By Technology

• Smart connected

• Conventional

Global Washing Machine Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Washing Machine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in the Washing Machine Market

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Electrolux AB

• Siemens AG

• Haier Group Corporation

• AB Electrolux

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Miele

• Panasonic Corporation

• GE Appliances

• AEG

• Tecnik

• IFB

• Baumatic

• Kenmore

• Maytag

• Zanussi

• Sharp Corporation

• Candy

• Hoover Company

• ASKO

• Dyson

• Gorenje

• Beko

• Amana

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Washing Machine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Washing Machine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Washing Machine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Washing Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Washing Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Washing Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Washing Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Washing Machine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Washing Machine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Washing Machine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Washing Machine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

