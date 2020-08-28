India Hotels Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Location, by Size of Property, by Level of Service, by Theme and by States

India Hotels Market revenue was US$ 23.69 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 9.1% in forecast period.



India Hotels Market Drivers and Restrains and Opportunities:

With opening up of the Indian economy in 1991 and the adoption of globalization, there has been a steep rise in the operational activities of hotel industry. Hotel industry in India is a flourishing sector. An increasing international sports events, trade fairs and exhibitions are expected to contribute inflows of international tourists and domestic tourist movement.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major factors such as rising purchasing power parity of domestic travellers, developing airline industry, increasing foreign tourist arrival and relaxed visa restrictions are driving the India Hotel Market over forecast period. Moreover, GST council’s rate cut from 28% to 18% for luxury hotels and from 18% to 12% for midscale hotels is expected to drive Indian hotels market over forecast period.

However, shortage of rooms supply, high labor cost are serious concern for Indian hotel industry as the industry is already running in employee deficit and retaining the existing employees is very hard as the switching cost for employees is low.

Leading hotel companies are leveraging advance technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT and near-field communication, mobile payment and data analytics to increase online reservations, improve the return on advertising spend, better understand guest preferences and build stronger customer relationships. These technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

India Hotels Market Segmentation Analysis:

India Hotels Market is segmented by based on Location, by Size of Property, by Level of Service, and by Theme. By location, city hotel segment held 37% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. These hotels are generally located in the premise of a city within a short distance from the business center, shopping center and railway junctions. Rates are high due to their prime location advantages. They experience high traffic and the occupancy is generally high.

By theme, heritage hotel theme segment is expected to hold highest market share over forecast period. These hotels have historical infrastructure. These hotels put their best efforts to give the glimpse of their region through regional art and traditional cuisine.

By level of service, mid-scale hotel is expected to hold 40.21% market share over forecast period.

Mid-scale hotels offers limited number of on-site amenities and often only offer suits rooms accommodations with little services, these facilities normally only cater and attract to a specific demographic of travelers. Midscale hotels followed by Economy and Luxury hotels. Economy hotels offers limited services often lack an on-site restaurant but in return may offer a limited complimentary food and beverage amenity such as on-site continental breakfast service. These hotels offers small living rooms and with appropriate furniture and small bedroom with a king sized bed.

India Hotel Market Competitive Landscape:

The Indian hotel market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small and unorganized players dominating the market. Mid- scale and Economy segment hotels are dominating the market. International chains such as Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotel Groups, Marriott International, and Radisson Blue Hotels are expanding rapidly in Indian market. Indian groups such as Taj, OYO, Oberoi, ITC and The Leela have been focusing on owning and operating their hotels.

Indian Hotel distribution chain is comprises of two activities primary activities and supporting activities. These activities function as operation, branding, and distribution of hotel service. First, brands are the most visible and recognizable parts of a hotel chain. Taj Hotel and Oyo room are such examples both distinguished as luxury and budget hotel respectively.

Online platforms for budget accommodation such as Oravel Stays (OYO Rooms), WudStay, Zostel Hospitality, FabHotels and Treebo have partnered with standalone hotels and guesthouses in order to provide them with marketing, distribution and quality assessments. These companies are raising venture funding and implementing ambitious plans for expansion. In just three years since its launch, OYO Rooms has nearly 125,000 rooms across 200 cities, making it one of India’s largest hotel chains.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Hotels Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Hotels Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Hotels Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Hotels Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of India Hotels Market

India Hotels Market Segmentation by based on Location

• City center

• Motels

• Suburban hotels

• Resort hotels

• Boatels

India Hotels Market Segmentation by Size of Property

• Small hotel

• Medium sized hotel

• Large hotel

• Mega hotel

• Chain hotels

India Hotels Market Segmentation by Level of Service

• Economy hotels

• Mid-Scale hotels

• Luxury hotels

India Hotels Market Segmentation by Theme

• Heritage hotel

• Ecotels

• Boutique hotels

• Spas

India Hotels Market Key players

• OYO

• Lemon Tree Hotel

• Treebo

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation

• InterContinental Hotel Groups

• Marriott International

• Radisson Blue Hotels

• Shangri La Hotels & Resorts

• Taj Hotels Resorts & Places

• The Lalit Hotels

• The Leela Palace

• The Oberoi Group

• The Park Hotels

