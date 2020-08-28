Global Exterior Doors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product type, Material type, Mechanism, End User and Geography

Global Exterior Doors Market was valued US$ 75.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 125.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.25 % during a forecast period.

Exterior doors are referred as entry doors and it offer several features such as cost effective, and high durability. A surge in home remodeling expenditures are boosting the global exterior doors market. Growing housing infrastructure in urban and rural areas and rising population are expected to drive the demand for the door products. Increasing demand for impact-resistant & energy efficient housing structure will boost the growth in the global door market. Rising construction, renovation, and refurbishing activities are propelling the growth in the global exterior doors market. Interior design plays a key role in the construction and renovation sector, which subsequently drives the doors market. The high cost of eco-friendly doors and changeable prices of raw material can obstruct the growth in the exterior doors market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22251

The report provides information about the opportunities in the global exterior doors market. Innovation designs and use of eco-friendly products offers enormous opportunity for the market growth. The accessibility and development of new and aesthetic designs and patterns in exterior doors are provided that substantial growth opportunities for the market players. Bi-fold doors are expected to dominate the growth in the global exterior doors market due to their facility to accentuate the aesthetic appeal of building entrances. Bi-fold doors can make easy to install and cheaper. These doors are fit in perfectly in any kind of space. In cases where a pantry or closet does not have a proper door, bi-fold doors offer a suitable solution. They are moderately perfect for closing off closets and stores as often as the need arises. Metal doors segment contain architectural aluminum products, which are preferred in both residential and commercial assets. The material offers minimal maintenance along with a layered frame which can be painted and matched with different colors of the consumer’s preference. Residential segment is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global exterior doors market. This growth can be attributed thanks to changing preferences and trends, which demand renovations and replacements. The upsurge in the urban population and enhanced spending capacity has driven the growth of the residential segment in this market.

Based on regional segment, the global exterior doors market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the XX% share in the global exterior doors market, in 2018, due to easy availability of raw material and labor in developing economies such as India and China. Also, growing number of construction projects, the increasing trend to change the interior and increasing adoption of various designed exterior doors in Asia-Pacific are expected to maximum growth throughout the forecast period. Also North America and Europe are prominent regions in terms of volume. The market in Latin America is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the increase in the industrialization.

Key player operating in the global exterior doors market are ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Anderson Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Simpson Investment Company Inc., The Millwork Market, YKK Corporation, Otto Fuchs KG, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Yuanda China Holdings Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., Hormann Kg Verkaufsgesellschaft, and LG Electronics.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Exterior Doors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Exterior Doors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Exterior Doors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Exterior Doors Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22251

Scope of the report for Global Exterior Doors Market

Global Exterior Doors Market, By Type

• Panel Doors

• Bypass Doors

• Bi fold Doors

• Pocket

• Others

Global Exterior Doors Market, By Material Type

• Wood

• Metal

• Glass

• Fiberglass

• Fibreboard

• Vinyl

• Others

Global Exterior Doors Market, By Mechanism

• Swinging

• Sliding

• Bypass

• Folding

• Revolving & Other

Global Exterior Doors Market, By Application

• Residential

• Non-residential

Global Exterior Doors Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Exterior Doors Market

• ASSA ABLOY AB

• JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

• Marvin Doors & Windows Inc.

• Pella Corporation

• Masonite

• Atrium Corporation

• Bayer Built Inc.

• ETO Doors

• JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd

• Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.,

• VKR, Anderson Corporation

• YKK Corporation

• JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

• ETO Doors

• Sanwa Holdings Corporation

• Simpson Investment Company Inc.

• The Millwork Market

• Otto Fuchs KG

• Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft

• Pella Corporation

• LIXIL Group Corporation

• Masonite

• Yuanda China Holdings Limited

• LG Electronics Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Exterior Doors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Exterior Doors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Exterior Doors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Exterior Doors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Exterior Doors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Exterior Doors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Exterior Doors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Exterior Doors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Exterior Doors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Exterior Doors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Exterior Doors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Exterior Doors Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-exterior-doors-market/22251/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com