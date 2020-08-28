Global Laundry Detergent Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Application, and Region

Global Laundry Detergent Market was valued US$ 140.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Rising demand from different industries such as hotels, textile industry, restaurant, hospital, and others is boosting the growth of the laundry detergent market. The e-commerce is expected to be the key factor driving laundry detergent product growth because of easy accessibility and convenience among the working-class.

However, increasing the availability of fake products initially sold by established brands with the rising prices is affecting the market growth and this factor is hampering the laundry detergents market. As well, Issues regarding the safety of children consumption laundry detergent products acted as a restraint to market growth.

Furthermore, Product innovation and the use of good quality of ingredient is expected to offer a new opportunity for the market. The robust growth of the tourism industry is caused by the demand for construction of new hotels due to the growth in the construction of hotel rooms is expected to provide greater opportunities for the Industrial & institutional segment growth as more demand is expected to be generated due to more washing of linens.

Based on product type, the powder detergent segment in the industry is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period thanks to a large section of the population is based in rural areas and they prefer powder-based products among all products. The use of liquid detergent in comparison to powder provides convenience and comfort to the consumer. In addition, liquid detergents are cheaper to manufacture and the margin is greater. Also, the demand for fabric softeners is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of fragrant and natural laundry care products.

In terms of application, the Household segment is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period due to rising penetration of washing machines in developing economies is expected to drive growth over the predicted period. The demand for washing machines is generally higher in urban areas in comparison to rural areas.

The industrial & institutional segment is expected to grow at a stable rate over the forecast period. Industrial detergents are used as cleaning agents in various industries including textiles, paper, rubber, engineering, dry cleaning, hospitals, railways, hospitality, housekeeping, and others.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is to dominate the global market over the forecast period thanks to increased competition due to rising popularity of regional brands as well as growing competition among global and regional players is affecting the dynamics of the laundry detergent industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Laundry Detergent Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Laundry Detergent Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Laundry Detergent Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Laundry Detergent Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Laundry Detergent Market:

Global Laundry Detergent Market, by Product Type:

• Powder Detergents

• Liquid Detergents

• Fabric Softeners

• Detergent Tablets

• Others

Global Laundry Detergent Market, by Application:

• Household

• Industrial & Institutional

Global Laundry Detergent Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Laundry Detergent Market:

• Unilever Plc

• Chruch & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Carroll Company

• The Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Henkel AG & Company KGaA

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble

• Kao Corporationa

• ReckittBenckiserGroupplc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Laundry Detergent Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laundry Detergent Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laundry Detergent Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laundry Detergent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laundry Detergent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laundry Detergent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laundry Detergent Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laundry Detergent by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laundry Detergent Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laundry Detergent Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laundry Detergent Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

