Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –by Product Type, Shelf life, Application, and Region

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Liquid packaging cartons refer to compact and lightweight containers which enables safer storage and transportation of liquid items. Additionally, liquid packaging cartons are mostly consumed for fast moving consumer goods. Liquid packaging cartons have features such as comprises of lightweight and biodegradable stuff.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Liquid Packaging Cartons Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Liquid Packaging Cartons Market.

On the basis of application, dairy products are estimated to drive the global liquid packaging cartons market growth in the forecast period due to increasing consumption of dairy products by consumers across the globe. In addition, the increasing influence of western culture is boosting the global liquid packaging cartons market growth. In terms of shelf life, long shelf life is estimated to hold the largest share in the global liquid packaging cartons market in future. Paperboard is expected to boost the global liquid packaging cartons market in shelf life segment. Based on product type, gable top segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global liquid packaging cartons market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging products and the increasing preference of consumers towards packaged foods around globally is projected to intensify the growth of the global liquid packaging cartons market in the forecast period. Global liquid packaging cartons market is witnessing vibrant growth due to the recyclable nature of liquid cartons. Growing environment-friendly packaging is estimated to boom the global liquid packaging cartons market growth over the forecast period. The necessity for preservers and to increase the shelf life of food is expected to supplement the growth of the global liquid packaging cartons market over the forecast period. Global liquid packaging cartons market is driven by increasing preference of consumers towards packaged foods around globally. In addition, accessibility in carrying and transportation is expected to be the key driving factor of the global liquid packaging cartons market. Increasing investment in R&D is expected to boom the market growth in the near future. Rising awareness regarding benefits of liquid packaging cartons such as ensure the longer shelf life of the product, convenience, minimal, and wastage, which is boosting the global liquid packaging cartons market growth in a positive way. However, large availability of substitutes is expected to hamper the global liquid packaging cartons market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global liquid packaging cartons market during the forecast period owing to the developed economy and increasing adoption of packaged foods & beverages among consumers in this region. The US is estimated to drive the global liquid packaging cartons market growth in a positive way during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to drive the global liquid packaging cartons market growth during the forecast period. Growing production of dairy products is positively propelling the market growth in this region. The Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global liquid packaging cartons market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for food in developing countries such as India and China. In addition, growing GDP, increasing population, the rising spending power of the middle-class population, and changing living standards of the consumers in this region are also expected to surge the market growth in a positive way.

The Scope of the Report Liquid Packaging Cartons Market

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, by Product Type

• Brick Liquid Cartons

• Gable Top Liquid Cartons

• Shaped Liquid Carton

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, by Shelf Life

• Long Shelf Life Cartons

o Paperboard

o PE (Extrusion Polymer)

o Aluminum

• Short Shelf Life Cartons

o Paperboard

o PE (Extrusion Polymer)

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Dairy Products

• Drinking Water

• Soft Drinks

• Fruit Juices

• Others

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market

• Tetra Laval

• Reynolds Group Holdings

• Comar

• Wayerhaeuser

• Liqui-Box Corporation

• SIG Combibloc

• Tri-Wall

• Elopak

• Evergreen Packaging Inc.

• IPI s.r.l.

• Refresco Gerber N.V.

• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

• TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co., Ltd

• Adam Pack s.a.

