Morocco Cosmetics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Morocco Cosmetics Market was valued at US$ 1.25 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.92% during a forecast period 2020-2027.

An Increasing consumption of body sunscreen, lotions, and anti-aging creams among consumers, is mainly driving the morocco cosmetics market over forecast period. The growth in popularity of e-commerce websites among consumers, rising popularity for the natural products, changing lifestyle of consumers coupled with increasing disposable income of consumers across the globe is also expected to surge the global morocco cosmetics market growth in the near future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing investment in research and development of new products by manufacturers such as Unilever PLC, Avon Products, Inc, and Procter and Gamble Company is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

By end-user, the women segment is expected to hold 62% market share in the morocco cosmetics market during the forecast period owing to the growing consumption of cosmetic products by women consumers across the globe. In addition, the increasing influence of the influence of western lifestyle among women is also projected to drive the global morocco cosmetics market growth in a positive way. Men segment is expected to hold 38% market share over forecast period as rising demand for grooming and personal care products from male consumers.

By Distribution channel, the online segment is expected to hold the largest share in the morocco cosmetics market as a growing trend of online shopping among consumers across the globe.

By product type, skin & sun care segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the morocco cosmetics market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for the skincare and sun care products such as face creams, body lotions, moisturizers, and sun protection creams among consumers across the globe. However, the hair care segment is also expected to propel the global morocco cosmetics market in the forecast period as growing concerns regarding hair among consumers around the globe.

Report covers key development and company profiles of market leaders, followers and potential players. Major players covered in this report are Unilever PLC, Avon Products, Inc., The Procter and Gamble Company, Oriflame Holding AG, Dabur International, Erkul Cosmetics, Botanica Natural Products, Groupe Clarins, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Kao Corporation, Shiseido Company, Limited and L’Oral International. These players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such expansion, merger and acquisition, Joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product launches and patent to increase their business operations and regional presence.

Among all of these L’oréal Maroc is leader in Morocco Cosmetics Market. With pertinent business strategies and relevant marketing actions, L’Oréal Maroc has been able to grow hand in hand with consumers’ needs and requirements. The company continuously invests in product innovation, its distribution network and communication; furthermore, in 2018 it invested in television advertisements for the first time in Morocco, which strongly boosted its sales and share.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Morocco Cosmetics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Morocco Cosmetics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Morocco Cosmetics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Morocco Cosmetics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Morocco Cosmetics Market

Morocco Cosmetics Market, by Product Type

• Skin & Sun Care

• Makeup & Colour Cosmetics

• Hair Care

• Fragrances

• Others

Morocco Cosmetics Market, by End-user

• Women

• Men

Morocco Cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Key Players Operating in Morocco Cosmetics Market

• Unilever PLC

• Avon Products, Inc.

• The Procter and Gamble Company

• Oriflame Holding AG

• Dabur International

• Erkul Cosmetics

• Botanica Natural Products

• Groupe Clarins

• The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Shiseido Company, Limited

• L’Oral International

• Beiersdorf AG

• Revlon, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Morocco Cosmetics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Morocco Cosmetics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Morocco Cosmetics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Morocco Cosmetics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Morocco Cosmetics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Morocco Cosmetics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Morocco Cosmetics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Morocco Cosmetics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Morocco Cosmetics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Morocco Cosmetics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Morocco Cosmetics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

