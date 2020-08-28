Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market was value US$ 94Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 160Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global pressure sensitive tapes & labels market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global pressure sensitive tapes & labels market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25014

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing levels of international trade coupled with a rising need for packaging materials will fuel product demand in the upcoming years. Pressure sensitive tapes & labels are continuous flexible strips of plastic, metal, paper, cloth or other materials coated with an adhesive which will stick to a multiplicity of surfaces at room temperature and with a light application of pressure without the need for any phase change. The chief uses of these products include bonding, packaging, masking, sealing, and labelling. Increasing demand for these products in a wide range of high growth industries for instance electronics, construction, automotive, packaging, etc. will augment the pressure sensitive tapes & labels market throughout the forecast years.

Polypropylene segment based on backing material held the largest market share in 2017 and will hold sway during the forecast years. Its growth will be increased by polypropylene’s superior moisture and chemical resistant properties. Good fatigue and impact resistance along with its resistance to electricity also significantly raise its demand as a backing material.

Tapes segment is dominating the global pressure sensitive tapes & labels market. The segment will exhibit growth by more than 7% CAGR and this growth will be majorly driven by the product’s usage in several end-user industries such as construction, electronics, automotive, etc. Labels can be of a variety of materials and contain written or printed information about the product or item that it is attached to.

Growth in the healthcare segment will be promoted by the number of orthopaedic injuries and steady gains in surgical procedures. Furthermore, ageing demographics and increasing life expectancy will spur increased overall healthcare spending. Advances will be moderated somewhat by improved competition from alternative wound closure methods and a trend toward minimally invasive procedures.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific packaging industry has been experiencing high growth in the last two decades with China, India, and Indonesia is the most important contributors towards this growth. The Chinese packaging industry will grow by more than 6% by 2026 and is likely to replace the U.S. as the largest packaging market by the end of 2026. India is one of the fastest growing packaging markets in the world with revenue exceeding 45Bn in 2017. Additionally, developments in the flexible packaging industry coupled with increasing demand for corrugated box packaging will drive the pressure sensitive tapes & labels consumption for wrapping and labelling applications.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/25014

The scope of Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market

Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market, by Backing Material

• Polypropylene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Paper

• Cloth

Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market, by Adhesion Type

• Single Sided

• Double Sided

• Adhesive Transfer

Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market, by Product

• Tapes

• Labels

Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market, by End-user

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Logistics

• Automotive & Transportation

• General Manufacturing

Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• 3M

• Scapa Group

• Berry Global Inc.

• American Biltrite Inc.

• DeWAL

• Gaska Tape Inc.

• LINTEC Corporation

• MACtac

• CCL Industries

• Constantia Flexibles

• COVERIS

• Inland

• Fuji Seal International, Inc.

• UPM Raflatac

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Pressure Sensitive Tapes & Labels Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pressure-sensitive-tapes-labels-market/25014/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com