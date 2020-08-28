DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market COVID Impact Comperhensive Analysis, Technologies, Market Share & Industry Forecast to 2025

DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market

The Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market to grow from XXX.xx USD Million in 2020 to USD XXX.xx Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of X.xx%.

The Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market growth over the past decade has been nothing short of invigorating. The report states that the key players and manufacturers mentioned operating in this market have launched innovative products to meet an ever-growing demand for DSP (Demand-Side Platform). The existing and new players have expanded rapidly into the burgeoning consuming markets of the developing world. In order to make this possible and profitable, the report further adds that these players have an intensely built global scale along every part of the value chain. These strategies, along with the increased margins and weighting of portfolios towards fast-growing strategies, have provided stellar investment returns.

Key Manufacturers of Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market:

Criteo, Dataxu, Double Click, Appnexus, Facebook Ads Manager, SocioMatic, Amazon (AAP), Trade Desk, Mediamath, Adobe, Amobee, Sizmek, Centro Inc, AdForm, Tubemogul, Oath Inc

Product Segment Analysis

RTB (Real Time Bidding)

PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

Application Segment Analysis

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecom

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2020 2025 Share (%) CAGR (2020-2025) United States xx Xx xx xx% xx% Europe xx xx xx xx% xx % China xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx % Other Regions xx xx xx xx% xx % Total xx xx xx xx% xx %

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 RTB (Real Time Bidding)

1.1.2 PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.2 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market by Types

RTB (Real Time Bidding)

PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

2.3 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market by Applications

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecom

2.4 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis

2.4.1 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2015-2020

2.4.2 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Consumption and Growth rate 2015-2020

2.4.3 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Price Analysis 2015-2020

Chapter 3 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2020, Through 2025

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2020, Through 2025

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2015-2020

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 Criteo

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Dataxu

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Double Click

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Appnexus

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Facebook Ads Manager

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 SocioMatic

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Amazon (AAP)

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Trade Desk

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Mediamath

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Adobe

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 Amobee

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Sizmek

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 Centro Inc

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 AdForm

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 Tubemogul

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.16 Oath Inc

5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

6.1 Business Locations

6.2 Supply channels

6.3 Marketing strategy

6.4 Barriers to Entry

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

7.1 Major Distributors and contact information by Regions

7.2 Major Customers and contact information by Regions

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

8.1 USA

8.2 Germany

8.3 China

8.4 Japan

8.5 India

Chapter 9 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Forecast through 2025

9.1 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Demand by Regions Forecast through 2025

9.2 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Price(by Regions, Types, Applications)Analysis Forecast through 2025

9.3 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue (M USD)(by Regions, Types, Applications) Forecast through 2025

9.4 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis

9.4.1 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2015-2020

9.4.2 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Consumption and Growth rate 2015-2020

9.4.3 World DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Price Analysis 2015-2020

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

