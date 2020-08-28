Global Tick Repellent Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Pet Type, Method, and Region

Global Tick Repellent Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Tick repellent is a medication that is used to get rid of ticks, lies or insecticides that developed inside the fur or hair of the animals specifically dogs, cats, deer, cattle, horses, sheep, and etc.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increasing population of animals led to the rising sale of animal-related products containing animal food and care products. This is one of the key driving factors for the growth of the tick repellent market. Moreover, several NGOs and government organizations are taking care of animals as well as helping to create consciousness about animal health. Many animal-care centers & shelter homes for pets have been built, which boosts the demand for tick repellents.

Furthermore, the use of synthetic chemicals to control insects and arthropods raises several concerns associated with the environment and human health. An alternative is to use natural products that possess good efficacy and are environmentally friendly. Among those chemicals, essential oils from plants belonging to several species have been widely tested to assess their repellent properties as a valuable natural resource.

For example-Neem is extensively used as insecticide and repellent. The biological compound MiteStop based on a neem seed extract has very high and broad efficacy against a wide spectrum of insects, ticks and mites that 164 RPMP Vol. 37—Essential Oils–II molest birds, animals, and human.

As well, sale of tick repellent products through e-commerce is expected to offer positive opportunities to the players in the tick repellent market. Additionally, many pet owners have a tendency to ignore the health of the pet and are ignorant of the tick-related conditions, which is the main restraining factor for the growth of the tick repellent market.

In terms of the product type, spot-on tick repellents that are used in companion animals are usually used all over the globe. Spot on product supports to stop ticks for a long time in companion animals. Also, Chewable tick repellent products give early results and have quick reaction than the spot on tick repellent products. Such as, Bravecto chewable tablets start working within 12 hours post-ingestion and spot on Bravecto products starts working within 24 to 48 hours after application.

Region-wise, North America region produced the XX% market share from tick repellent, leading the global market thanks to increased adoption of pets and rising consciousness among the people about pet. Furthermore, the tick repellent products in North America are available in several forms, along with the several veterinary clinics, which is expected to boost the tick repellent market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific held a significant amount of share in the global tick repellent market followed by North America on account of the large population of pets in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Tick Repellent Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Tick Repellent Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Tick Repellent Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tick Repellent Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Tick Repellent Market

Global Tick Repellent Market, By Product Type

• Chewable

o Fluralaner

o Valerian

o Chamomile

o Others

• Spot On

o Methoprene

o Fipronil

o Moxidectin

o Others

Global Tick Repellent Market, By Pet Type

• Dogs

• Cats

• Others

Global Tick Repellent Market, By Method

• Internal

• External

Global Tick Repellent Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Tick Repellent Market

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Boehringer International GmbH

• Zoetis Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Elanco Animal Health

• Perrigo Company plc.

• Virbac Corporation

• Central Garden & Pet Company

• The Hartz Mountain Corporation

