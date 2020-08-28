Global Twin Screw Extruders Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, and Geography

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market was valued US$ 0.98 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.41% during a forecast period.

Increasing demand for the plastic products made by PVC components among the globe is drive the market of twin screw extruders in plastic industry. Plastic industry is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

In terms of Type, Global Twin Screw Extruders Market is segmented into Co-Rotating and Counter Rotating. The Co-Rotating type segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period because of increasing usage of plastic products across the globe. Technological development in plastic industries will drive the twin screw extruders market.

Increasing mandate for twin screw extruders from plastic manufacturing companies, rubber industries, and food industry. The application of extruded components and products in various sectors such as construction, building and transportation industries. The requirement of twin screw extruders in the food industry is estimated to boost the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for the plastic products across the globe is growing the market of twin screw extruders. Changing lifestyles and trend of western lifestyle will drive the Global Twin Screw Extruders Market.

On the basis of region Global Twin Screw Extruders Market is segmented into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific constituted more than XX % share of the global sulfur hexafluoride market in 2018, because of increasing plastic industries, rubber industries, and the food industry in Asia Pacific region. Increasing mandate for the pipes from various countries such as India and China. The rising disposable income and changing lifestyle is projected to generate demand for processed and packaged foods will boost the market in this region.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Twin Screw Extruders Market are Leistritz AG, KraussMaffei group, Icma San Giorgio spa, Sino-Alloy Machinery Inc., Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd, Development Machinery Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cheng Yieu Maris S.P.A., Buhler AG, Clextral AG, Coperion GmbH, Brabender GmbH & Co. Kg, Zenix Industrial Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Twin Screw Extruders Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Twin Screw Extruders Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Twin Screw Extruders Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Twin Screw Extruders Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Twin Screw Extruders Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Twin Screw Extruders Market

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, by Type

• Co-Rotating

• Counter Rotating

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, by Application

• Plastic Industries

• Rubber Industries

• Food Industries

• Others

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Global Twin Screw Extruders Market

• Leistritz AG

• KraussMaffei group

• Icma San Giorgio spa

• Sino-Alloy Machinery Inc.

• Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd

• Development Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Cheng Yieu Maris S.P.A.

• Buhler AG

• Clextral AG

• Coperion GmbH

• Brabender GmbH & Co. Kg

• Zenix Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

