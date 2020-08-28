Global Tennis Racquet Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Application and Region

The Global Tennis Racquet Market was valued US$ 616.34 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3548.5 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.47% during a forecast period.

Tennis Racquet consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54872

Graphite tennis racquet is dominating the segment. Graphite racquet is much heavier than other racquets. The graphite racquet provides better swing whenever player trying to do a power serve. Graphite material is very strong as evaluate to other elements. Graphite tennis racquet Reduced vibration provides a more comfortable feel and also adds to racquet power, since less energy is wasted in bending the racquet. Thus more energy is returned to the ball.

Global Tennis Racquet Market Dynamics:

Consumer prefers heavyweight tennis racquet, as they are more suitable to the arm while playing, they more stable as compared to the lightweight racquet. Graphite and Boron Kevlar are having high adoptions in racquet segment. Initially, tennis racquets were made from wood with a head size of 65 square inch. Many Manufacturers are adopting new technologies such as bending zone, aero modular and woofer to making tennis racquets more durable and comfortable. global tennis racquet market have huge opportunity in online distribution channel. In terms of end-user.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Tennis Racquet Market, Segment Analysis

The global tennis racquet market is segmented based on Product type, Application, On the basis of product type it is segmented as Graphite, Boron and Kevlar, Aluminum. Woodie. Graphite racquet are dominating the product type segment because of its frame size and price. By application it is segmented as Professional Tennis Players, Adult Tennis Enthusiasts, Junior Tennis Enthusiasts. Professional and adult tennis are dominating the application segments as these players prefer the advanced technology based racquets only.

Global Tennis Racquet Market, Regional Analysis.

Region-wise, North America held the dominant position in the global tennis racquet market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding the importance of sports across the world is driving the global tennis racquet market. Rising standard of living and increasing disposable income in the middle class families are expected to expand in US $ XX Mn in the market. In Europe, growing awareness about the fitness activities is expected to increases the opportunity for the manufacturer in this region.

North America is expected to grow in US $ XX Mn. The region is led by U.S as the country have the high percentage of participations in tennis activities and in sports activities

Recent Developement:

Babolat Pure Aero technology for tennis racquet 2019. A racquet that mainly focuses on power and spin. So, you can take this as the most strong tennis racquet.

Global Tennis Racquet Market: Objective

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Tennis Racquet Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Tennis Racquet Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Tennis Racquet Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tennis Racquet Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/54872

The Scope of the Report for Global Tennis Racquet Market

Global Tennis Racquet Market, By Product Type.

• Graphite

• Boron and Kevlar

• Aluminum.

• Woodie

Global Tennis Racquet Market, By Application

• Professional Tennis Players

• Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

• Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

Global Tennis Racquet Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Tennis Racquet Market

• Wilson Sporting Goods

• Amer Sport (Finland),

• YONEX Co., Ltd.(Japan),

• Babolat (France),

• ASI -CSP,llc (Japan) ,

• Tecnifibre ( ‎Paris),

• Dunlop Sports Group Americas (the U.S.),

• ABG-PRINCE OPCO, LLC (the U.S.),

• GAMMA Sports (the U.S.),

• PACIFIC Holding GmbH (Germany),

• ProKennex (Taiwan),

• ONE SPORTS s.r.l (Italy),

• PowerAngle, H

• EAD (the Netherlands),

• Slazenger (the U.K),

• Volkltennis (Germany)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Tennis Racquet Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Tennis Racquet Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Tennis Racquet Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Tennis Racquet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Tennis Racquet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Tennis Racquet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Tennis Racquet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Tennis Racquet by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Tennis Racquet Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Tennis Racquet Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Tennis Racquet Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Tennis Racquet Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-tennis-racquet-market/54872/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com