Global Air Care Product Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Air Care Product Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 15.2 Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The report analyzes factors affecting the air care product market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates global market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The major factor for the global air care products market growth is growing pollution levels both in developed and developing countries. Major indoor pollutants contain smoke from firewood and cigarettes. Other drivers increasing the global air care products market growth include new air care product launches, demand for air fresheners, increasing disposable income, innovations in the existing air care product line, increasing health awareness, high demand for chemical-free air fresheners, etc. However, some factors that hamper the global market for air care products growth include the high cost of air care products and demerits of panting chemicals released from the air fresheners.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global air care products market, thus providing valuable insights at macro and micro levels. Regarding product type, air freshener sprays segment to dominate the air care products market globally. This segment is expected to grow XX% CAGR during the forecast period because of the growing demand for natural fragrances and the ease of using sprays.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is the largest market for air care products, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. In this region, the market is strong owing to improving the lifestyles of the customers, the high population, and the high per capita disposable income of the customers. Economies that generate the highest revenue in Europe are Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain. The survey of the continuing economies in Europe featured in the MMR report counts additional market revenue from these economies.

Latest Industry Updates:

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global air care products market. S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc, one of the major manufacturers of air care products in the USA, has acquired Sun Bum, a company that is in the business of manufacturing personal care products like air freshener.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the air care product market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the recent developments, differential strategies, and other vital aspects of the key players having a stronghold in the air care product market.

In 2018, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC observed to capitalize on its position as the major player in electric air fresheners. Essential Mist Diffuser was released at the start of 2018 as a more premium alternative to its recognized products.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Air Care Product Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Air Care Product Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Air Care Product Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Air Care Product Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Air Care Product Market

Global Air Care Product Market, by Distribution Channel

• Store-based distribution

• Non-store-based distribution

Global Air Care Product Market, by Product Type

• Air freshener gels

• Air freshener sprays

• Candles

• Car air fresheners

• Electric air fresheners

• Others

Global Air Care Product Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Air Care Product Market

• Air Delights Inc.

• American Covers Inc.

• Candle Lite Inc.

• Car-Freshener Corporation

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

• Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

• Henkel AG & Company

• KGaA

• Newell Brands

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Rexair LLC

• S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

• WD-40 Co.

