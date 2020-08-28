Global Air Fryer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and by Region

Global Air Fryer Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Major driving factors of the market are increasing awareness regarding health, rising technological advancements in air fryer, increased innovation in air fryer, raised disposable incomes and economy, rising investment in R&D, and rising number of health conscious population opting for oil free food, to restrict cholesterol levels and at same time consumes are act as restrain to the market. Air fryer market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, end user, and region. On the basis of the product type, air fryer market divided by digital and manual air fryers. The digital air fryer segment is expected to hold the XX% share of the market during the forecast period due to rising usage of the digital equipment’s, increasing demand of automation, and raise awareness regarding health.

Based on end user, air fryers market is classified into residential and commercial. Residential segment is estimated to hold the XX% share of the market during forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, air fryers can be bought either online and offline. The online store is estimated to hold the XX% share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

In terms of region, the Air Fryer Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period due to increasing demand for households and a thriving industrial sector in this region.

The key players operating in the Global Air Fryer Market are Philips N.V., Tatung Company of America, Inc., De'Longhi America Inc., Ming's Mark Inc., Groupe SEB, Avalon Bay, Bajaj Electricals Limited, American Micronic Instruments, Mayer, Gorenje, GoWISE USA, Tefal, Bigboss, Vonshef, Cozyna, Living Basix, Homeleader, Rosewill, and Glip.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Air Fryer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Air Fryer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Air Fryer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Air Fryer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Air Fryer Market

Global Air Fryer Market, by Product Type

• Digital Air Fryers

• Manual Air Fryers

Global Air Fryer Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Air Fryer Market, by End User

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Air Fryer Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players, Global Air Fryer Market

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Tatung Company of America, Inc.

• De’Longhi America Inc.

• Ming’s Mark Inc.

• Groupe SEB

• Avalon Bay

• Bajaj Electricals Limited

• American Micronic Instruments

• Mayer

• Gorenje

• Philips

• Avalon Bay

• GoWISE USA

• Tefal

• Bigboss

• Vonshef

• Cozyna

• Living Basix

• Homeleader

• Rosewill

• Glip

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Air Fryer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Air Fryer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Air Fryer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Air Fryer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Air Fryer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Air Fryer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Air Fryer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Air Fryer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Air Fryer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Air Fryer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Air Fryer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

