Global Blinds and Shades Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Fabric, Operating system, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Blinds and Shades Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.



Market Overview:

Blinds and shades main purpose is to cover windows and is a part of the hard window coverings. Some of the common types of the blinds and shades are roller shades, panel blinds, roam shades/ blinds, honeycomb shades, pleated shades, and others. They are either made of synthetic or natural fabrics and are used in residential and commercial purposes. These blinds and shades are obtainable in different sizes as per the requirement. In the market, there are some comparatively large enterprises, like Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, Nien Made Enterprise, TOSO Company, Nichibei, and Jiaxing Argingtom Shutter. The Hunter Douglas have some trusted brands, such as HunterDouglas®, Luxaflex®, Levolor® and Hillarys® with the largest sales in North America as around 47% of the global sale.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

A number of hotels & restaurants, rising inclination for e-Commerce among consumers, and regulations laid down by governments and associations about cleanliness and hygiene are key drivers boosting the global blinds and shades market. Growth in consciousness about health, and benefits of blinds and shades, are important factors creating a huge opportunity for the blinds and shades market across the world.

Increasing preference for blinds and shades in emerging countries, because of soil erosion and increase in construction activities have resulted in increased pollution levels, leading to the accumulation of soil in indoor locations such as apartments, houses, villas, offices, and restaurants. Consumers have a preference to use blinds and shades for protection from the dirt and sun rays.

Some manufacturers are using an Android operating system to operate the blinds and shades, due to the rise in the adoption of IoT devices and the popularity of blinds and shades with smart features which have increased the usability of the product. Manufacturers are updating their products and incorporating them with auto on-off, UV protection, etc. For example, the Hunter Douglas Brand launched its new LightLock™ technology, a simple way to achieve 100% true blackout through patented light refracting slim-line side channels.

Nevertheless, the high maintenance cost of automatic products and the presence of alternatives are expected to hinder the global blinds and shades market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global blinds and shades market is segmented by product, fabric, operating system, application, distribution channel, and region.

Synthetic fabrics are expected to account for the largest market share in the global market. As synthetic fabrics are strong and need lesser maintenance, synthetic fabric-based products are gaining the main significance among consumers. They are not susceptible to rust, cracking, and bowing, thanks to which, companies are emerging more blinds and shades employing synthetic fabrics. For instance, Hunter Douglas, in 2018, was a robust year for North America with overall sales increasing by 8% despite the mid-year divestiture of the Metal Ceilings business and challenging market conditions in Canada.

Recent Development:

In 2018, Hunter Douglas was awarded with three R+T Innovation Awards 2018, among which, two awards were granted for its GreenScreen Sea-Tex, and one for its Luxaflex Pirouette Shades.

In Nov 2018, Windey India announced the launch of their roller sun blinds which is particularly designed for the bus applications. They are specifically designed as per the requirement of the domestic bus and are reliable & cost- effective. The main aim of the launch is to target all the bus OEMs and body builders so that they can strengthen their position in market.

In 2019, Mecho, a global leader in commercial window coverings, acquired by Springs Window Fashions, introduced SolarTrac 4.0, a technologically-advanced automated window shading control system developed to maximize occupant and building performance with the help of daylight management.

In Jan 2019, Xiaomi declared the launch of their Aqara Smart Curtain Motor which is the upgraded version of Aqara Smart Curtain Motor first which was launched back in 2017. The Aqara Smart Curtain Motor is basically a motorized shade and blinds for wireless control and can work on Zigbee curtains and blinds. This also offers option to the Mi users to set timer about when to open and close these blinds.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Blinds and Shades Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Blinds and Shades Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Blinds and Shades Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Blinds and Shades Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Blinds and Shades Market

Global Blinds and Shades Market, By Product

• Roller Shades

• Vertical Shades/ Blinds

• Panel Blinds

• Roman Shades/ Blinds

• Venetian Blinds

• Honeycomb Shades

• Pleated Shades

• Others (Mini Blinds, Micro Blinds, etc.)

Global Blinds and Shades Market, By Fabric

• Natural

• Synthetic

Global Blinds and Shades Market, By Operating System

• Manual

• Automated

Global Blinds and Shades Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Blinds and Shades Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

o Company-owned Portals

o e-Commerce Portals

• Offline

o Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

o Departmental Stores

o Specialty Stores

Global Blinds and Shades Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Blinds and Shades Market

• Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd.

• Griesser AG

• Hunter Douglas NV

• Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc.

• Legrand

• Lutron Electronics Company

• Mechoshade Systems LLC

• Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd.

• Persianas Canet S.A

• Qmotion Shades

• Schenker Storen AG

• Solarfective Products Limited

• Springs Window Fashions

• TOSO CO. LTD

• 3 Day Blinds LLC,

• Chicology Inc,

• Decora,

• Draper, Inc.,

• Elite Window Fashions

• Comfortex Window Fashions

• Shade O Matic

• Innovative Openings

• Louvolite

• Maxxmar Window Fashions

• NORMAN WINDOW FASHIONS.

• Roll-A-Shade

• Rollease Acmeda

• TimberBlindsMetroShade

• Domir Blinds Manufacturing Inc.

• Graber

• Budget Blinds, LLC

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Blinds and Shades Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blinds and Shades Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Blinds and Shades Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blinds and Shades Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blinds and Shades Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blinds and Shades Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blinds and Shades Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Blinds and Shades by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blinds and Shades Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blinds and Shades Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Blinds and Shades Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

