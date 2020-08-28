Global Diabetic Socks Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Material, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Diabetic Socks Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Diabetic socks are particularly designed for diabetic patients so they can control the foot moisture, decrease the risk of a foot injury and avoid the slowdown of blood circulation. The increasing prevalence of diabetes in North America will strengthen the sales of diabetic socks, making it a leading market with productive opportunities for leading manufacturers such as BSN Medical, Therafirm, Sigvaris and others.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

People with diabetes have sensitive feet and suffer from several foot disorders and need to protect their feet. The rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the demand, which is estimated that around 4XX million people are diagnosed with diabetes in the world, the number is expected to rise around 5XX million people living with diabetes worldwide by 2027. The majority of people with diabetes suffer diabetic neuropathy and peripheral vascular disease, so diabetes socks are helpful to prevent symptoms complications, damage, and poor circulation or nerve pain resulting from diabetes. Diabetic socks are made to be unrestrictive of circulation, FDA regulated incline compression provided with venous compression for better circulation. Wearing diabetic socks improves blood flow to feet, keep feet dry, battle bacteria, eliminate friction, protect sore-prone areas, support arches, control temperature, etc. Furthermore, technological innovations and advancements, in the healthcare industry and textiles industry are improving in the features of diabetic socks, which is creating ample opportunities for market players.

On the other hand, the high investments required for technological integration and the inclination for substitute treatment options could restrain the growth of the global diabetic socks market.

Market Segmentation:

The global diabetic socks market can be segmented by product, material, distribution channel, and region.

The distribution channel trends in the diabetic socks market highlight an increased inclination of consumers in the direction of the purchasing products like mid-calf in a large number and people generally preferred diabetic socks made from polyester material. Improving customer relationships via the direct-to-consumer sales channel trend can support key market players to force this and exponentially increase their revenue margins.

Whereas the importance of offline distribution channels remains untouched in the diabetic socks market, the rise in the e-Commerce industry is expected to change the dynamics of the market in the upcoming years. Consumers, mainly in developed regions such as North America and Europe, show an interest in purchasing trends, with increased shipments of diabetic socks purchased through online distribution channels. So, leading players in the diabetic socks landscape are likely to join forces with online distribution channels such as Amazon, Walmart, Sockswholesale.com, and others, to reach a larger consumer base and boost their lucrative sales, globally.

Recent Development:

In May 2018, Siren announced the launch of their smart sock ‘The Siren Diabetic Sock and Foot Monitoring System’ for diabetes patients by using their neurofabric material. This new system has the ability to provide early warning if there is any sign of inflammation or diabetic foot ulcers. The main aim of the launch is to support the patients to provide technology so that they can easily monitor the diabetic foot ulcers.

In February 2018, Therafrim was awarded the distinction of being North Carolina’s top rural exporter. The company exports its products to over 50 countries, and all the materials used for manufacturing are sourced from the U.S. It increased its production and sales by 20% in 2017 as compared to 2016.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Diabetic Socks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Diabetic Socks Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Diabetic Socks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Diabetic Socks Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Diabetic Socks Market

Diabetic Socks Market, By Product

• Ankle Length

• Mid-Calf

• Over the Calf/ Knee-High Length

Diabetic Socks Market, By Material

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Spandex

• Others

Diabetic Socks Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

o Large Format Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Small Retail Stores

o Pharmacies and Clinics

Diabetic Socks Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Diabetic Socks Market

• BSN Medical

• Therafirm

• Sigvaris

• Simcan Enterprises Inc.

• Siren

• Veba Inc.

• Syounaa

• HangZhou Aidu Trading Co. Ltd.

• Soyad Brothers LLC.

• Intersocks S.R.L

• Thorlo Inc.

• Cupron

• Cresswell Socks Mill

• Dr Scholls

